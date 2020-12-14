Amazon to produce it's own electricity in South Africa

Amazon has set up its African Web Services hub in South Africa, but this has come with its own set of issues - namely power. Now the US company has decided to get around the country's electricity woes by generating its own.

South Africa has been dealing with load shedding on and off for the last 13 years. Recently the embattled power supplier, Eskom, said that it will continue needing to turn off parts of the country as rolling blackouts are needed to help them restore much-needed power resources.

For a company like Amazon, losing power is not an option. As a result, the company plans to built 26 new utility-scale wind and solar energy farm which will produce a total of 3.4 gigawatts of power.

This takes Amazon's total investment in renewable energy up to 35 projects, totaling more than 4 gigawatts of capacity.

These projects will be used to run the Amazon offices and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres and is part of the company's net-zero goals.

They hope to achieve this green feat by 2040.

These 26 projects aren't all in South Africa, they span eight countries including, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the UK, and the US.