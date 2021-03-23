Huawei launches all-new FreeBuds 4i

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i inherits the superb features from HUAWEI FreeBuds Series, including comfortable ANC, remarkable battery life, and crystal clear audio, allowing all users to enjoy an unprecedented audio experience. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are available in Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

High Quality Audio

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i features customised components including 10 mm large dynamic drivers to offer larger amplitude for a powerful bass performance. At the same time, the superb wind noise reduction structure ensures the consistency of the sound effects to make them comfortable to listen.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is designed to cater user’s music needs for pop music. The professional tuning team combined different instruments, rhythms, and vocal styles to adjust the audio quality to fit the frequency of pop music, offering a balanced audio output that is suitable for most users’ daily needs. Together with the noise cancellation, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i allows users to enjoy crystal clear audio even in noisy environment.

10-hour battery on a single charge

Battery life is a key consideration for consumers. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adds a large, high energy density battery into the compact frame, brining longer battery life a smaller package.

When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offers 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. If the ANC is turned on, it can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge, so users do not need to worry about the battery level when they are out and about or in a hurry.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detects ambient noise through the microphones and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios such as a busy mall, loud public transportation, a train station, the office, or human voice for ANC optimisation, providing users a comfortable noise cancellation experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also features the Awareness Mode, allowing users to hear the surroundings without taking off the earbuds. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode automatically.

Compact and Comfortable design

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s charging case is designed to fit the arc of user’s palm, not too big or too small, the perfect size to carry in the palm of your hand. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests, finally adopting a design that fits the ear canal, greatly improving long-term wearing comfort.

Huawei designers aimed to introduce a design for active and energetic users, allowing them to listen to the beauty of life while on an adventures. Thanks to Huawei’s advanced audio technology, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is able to provide crystal clear audio experience anytime and anywhere.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Senses Your Touch Accurately

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also provides an excellent interaction experience. Users can easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with gesture touch. When using HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 or above, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened. When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly.

The announcement of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will quench user’s thirst for TWS earphones. Its comfortable active noise reduction, pure audio quality and powerful battery life allow users to fully release their vitality, creativity, and enthusiasm, and enjoy a comfortable listening experience anytime, anywhere.

Pre-Order Special

Pre-order the HUAWEI Freebuds 4i NOW, simply pay R100 and receive an extra R200 discount off on the balance of the purchase price. Get a FREE Huawei Mini Speaker, Protective Case and three-month Huawei Music VIP subscription – all valued at R978. Exclusive to the HUAWEI Store (Online). T's and C's apply.