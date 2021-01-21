All FNB clients will now have access to virtual cards

FNB announced that their virtual card service will now be available to all individual and business customers who use either FNB or RMB Private Bank apps.

“Customers can immediately load the Virtual Card on their FNB and/or RMB Private Bank profile and link it to a debit, credit or fusion account at no additional cost to shop safely and conveniently,” said FNB.

The feature is free within the mobile app for iOS and Android users.

There is also the option to create multiple virtual cards for each transactional account for free.

Customers will now have a wider choice of safe payment options while shopping online, explained FNB Payments Executive Raj Makanjee.

“The distinct differentiators of world-class security and convenience make our Virtual Card a preferable transactional method for customers to better manage their money.”

One of the aims is to reduce customer reliance on cash.

FNB clients will be able to load their cards on websites, apps and wearables for contactless transactions.

Plans are afoot to ensure the virtual bank cards support 'Tap and Pay' digital wallets.

“These include but are not limited to FNB Pay and Samsung Pay, ensuring our customers enjoy a complete digital experience,” the bank said.