ADT home security systems

Founded in 1874, ADT is one of the most trusted providers of home security systems. If you want a premium solution and are prepared to pay for it, then ADT is for you. Top-quality customer support and home automation capabilities are just two reasons why we think ADT’s products are one of the best ways to protect your family and home. In this article, we evaluate in detail ADT’s offerings and help you decide whether it is the right provider for you.

ADT is one of the best home security providers, but it is also one of the most expensive (Image credit: ADT)

ADT: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, due to the personalized nature of ADT’s products, prices are not available online, and you’ll need to contact a customer representative for a detailed quote. However, ADT is definitely one of the more expensive home security providers.

Although advertised installation costs appear low, stories abound online of this figure quickly increasing as new products and features are added. Most customers pay between $1000 and $3000 for installation.

Ongoing costs for the service are more affordable, averaging between $40 and $100 per month, depending on the service tier.

One final cost consideration is the obligatory three-year contract. All ADT products require a long-term commitment to the company, with a severe penalty for exiting the contract early (75% of remaining monthly fees). This should be factored into your final decision.

ADT’s tiered pricing model enables you to choose a package that best suits your needs (Image credit: ADT)

ADT: How it works

As a premium home security service, ADT will make several visits to your home to assess your individual needs and ensure you choose the best-suited product. The first visit will involve a sales rep assessing your property, identifying security strengths and weaknesses, and discussing with you the different possibilities.

The second visit to your home will be for installation, when the sales rep and a team of installation experts will set up the system. This usually takes a whole day and involves a tutorial to get you up to speed with the system and associated software.

The face-to-face consultation and installation process separates ADT from many of its competitors (Image credit: ADT)

ADT: Features and services

All ADT systems come with several motion sensors on windows and doors, indoor motion detectors, and high-decibel alarms. If one is triggered, the system will automatically alert you via the ADT mobile app. The mobile platform can also be used to arm and disarm the system, which is particularly useful if a family member or delivery person accidentally trips the alarm.

Whether you’re at work or on holiday, ADT’s mobile alerts give you peace of mind (Image credit: ADT)

Premium plans also include video surveillance enabling customers to monitor who has triggered entry sensors or motion detectors remotely. Two-way audio is also included, so you can converse directly with an intruder or unsuspecting child. Customers can save and record videos via their mobile device.

However, several customer reviews mention faulty cameras and recording issues. We haven’t experienced this issue ourselves, but it’s something to be aware of.

Video can make all the difference if burglars target your house (Image credit: ADT)

With networked devices increasingly used in the home, any home security system worth its stripes needs to offer third-party smart home integrations. Fortunately, ADT can be integrated with numerous smart home devices to provide a cohesive tech experience. The most important is support for Amazon Alexa. However, the lack of support for Google Home is disappointing.

ADT installation crews will also help you connect your smart devices to your new security system and ensure you’re in control and able to benefit from home automation immediately.

ADT systems work in harmony with many smart devices (Image credit: ADT)

ADT: Support and customer care

ADT’s customer support framework is close to best in class. Even before you make a purchase, ADT will come to your home for a free consultation and assessment, and during the installation process, your sales rep will always be on hand.

All customers also benefit from 24/7 support. So no matter the time of day or night, you will be able to contact a company representative to troubleshoot issues or request next-day assistance. This separates ADT from the competition, as most providers only offer limited or business-hours support.

ADT’s customer support options are superior to the competition (Image credit: ADT)

The competition

For homeowners, ADT is one of the best home security providers available. If you’re renting, however, it might not be for you. Three-year contracts make ADT systems unsuitable for those frequently on the move, and we would recommend a more flexible home security provider such as Vivint or iSmartAlarm Premium.

The high upfront costs of installation are also likely to deter many prospective customers. However, the price is justified by the premium products and service, so this is ultimately a personal decision. Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider providers such as Abode or SimpliSafe.

Final verdict

For homeowners and those expecting a premium security and support experience, ADT home security systems are close to best in class, and we recommend them highly. Personalized installation and customer support are just two ways that ADT surpasses many of its competitors’ offerings. High-quality hardware is another strength.

However, the price tag is correspondingly high, particularly when compared to more affordable competitors. Likewise, the cost of breaking the required three-year contract makes ADT unsuitable for renters and those thinking of moving in that time-frame. If you’re on a budget, we recommend looking elsewhere.

