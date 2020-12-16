Adobe wants to finally make PDFs useful for developers

Adobe is launching new integrations with Microsoft’s Power Automate that should make its PDF ecosystem more enticing for developers. More than 20 new PDF-centric actions from Adobe’s PDF Tools API are coming to Power Automate.

“Businesses can now easily build digital document workflows without writing any code with the new Adobe PDF Tools connector for Microsoft Power Automate,” Vibhor Kapoor, Adobe’s Senior Director of Marketing for Document Services, explained. “The connector includes over twenty PDF actions that can automate common document tasks like creating a PDF from documents in a OneDrive folder, then sending it out in an email. The PDF Tools API connector joins other Adobe connectors for Power Automate including Adobe Sign for automating common e-signature workflows.”

In addition, multi-step processes like converting images to PDF and sending documents out for signature should also be easier to create. Other Microsoft tools, including SharePoint, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365, have also gained integration with the PDF Tools API connector.

Further developments

Kapoor added that Adobe has witnessed significant growth in the use of digital documents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but that this has been accompanied by a downturn in productivity levels. Adobe Document Services’ new solutions and partner initiatives are intended to meet this productivity challenge, particularly for developers.

In addition to its new Adobe PDF Tools connector for Microsoft Power Automate, Adobe has also been strengthening its ties with developer communities around the world.

Earlier this year, the company worked with crowdsourcing company Topcoder to bring more than 1.5 million developers and designers together to explore ways that Adobe Document Services could be used to solve challenges in education and other public service sectors.

Since they were launched, more than 6,000 developers have used Adobe’s APIs, creating new ways to improve the PDF experience. Adobe is also continuing to explore new developments and is currently working on ways to incorporate its AI platform, Adobe Sensei, into its PDF solutions.

Via TechCrunch