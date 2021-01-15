Adobe Flash affecting SARS online filing: how to deal with it

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced that the reason numerous people are struggling with eFiling is due to an issue with the ending of Adobe Flash Player.

'The discontinuation of the Flash Player component by Adobe has negatively impacted a limited set of Adobe forms/declarations which are currently available on eFiling,' said SARS.

The statement explained that SARS has begun migrating old Flash Player-enabled forms from Adobe Flash to HTML5 technology.

"However there are a few remaining forms which are still in the process of being modernised," the statement continued.

Here are some revised guidelines to ensure access to these forms, released by SARS:

How to ensure continued to access these forms:

Ensure that you have the latest updated version of the Microsoft Edge browser installed on your computer

Ensure that you clear your cache frequently and that your internet connection is stable

Open the Microsoft Edge internet browser and navigate to the SARS eFiling website and click on the padlock icon next to the URL and click on Site Permissions

On the Settings tab that opens, set the ‘Adobe Flash’ item to ‘Allow’ from the dropdown list

Navigate back to the SARS eFiling tab and in order for your changes to take effect click on the ‘Refresh’ button

When trying to access certain forms, the browser will then provide you with the following two options when you are trying to open one of these older Adobe Flash forms: ‘ Update plugin’ and ‘Run this time’.

Update plugin’ and ‘Run this time’. If you are prompted by your browser with a ‘Run Flash’ pop-up from the eFiling website when attempting to open a form please click on the ‘Allow’ button

You can then proceed to successfully access the forms and use them as you normally would have done in the past.



You are also encouraged to make use of the various alternative online SARS Tools/functionality wherever possible, like the SARS Online Query System.

More information for compatibility in general, visit the SARS website here.