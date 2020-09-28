Action1 adds remote access features to cloud-based endpoint management

Cloud-based security solutions provider Action1 has revealed a new remote desktop and support platform.

System administrators and IT technicians can now use the software to access computers from afar, without the need for additional agents, VPN or other protocols. Sessions are secured with TLS encryption using an organization's specific encryption key and signing certificate, and allows for both remote support sessions and unattended access for remote working.

The software is being offered to customers as a free add-on for up to 10 endpoints. It joins Action1’s cloud-based suite of endpoint security management solutions, including software and patch deployment, remote application installment, and IT asset inventory.

Fully cloud-based

Action1 was founded in 2016 as a fully cloud-based alternative to endpoint management, although focus until now has been on patch management, software deployment, and software and hardware inventories. The remote desktop module follows this model, with no on-premises equipment or 3rd-party software required.

Alex Vovk, Action1 CEO, related the release of the remote desktop software to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the professional world.

“Since [the] COVID-19 pandemic entirely changed the way people work, having reliable remote assistance capability is no longer optional. The days of system admins coming to employees’ desks or physically taking laptops for maintenance are gone. Everything has to be remote and contactless.”

Action1 joins the ranks of other free remote desktop solutions, like Chrome and RemotePC, that strive to provide an enterprise-like experience at no extra cost.

Businesses with more than 10 computers are charged at a per-machine rate, one which Action1 claims is kept at an industry low thanks to built-in multitenancy.

Via Aithority.