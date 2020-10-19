Actifio data loss prevention

Actifio is a large, enterprise-level data protection company which provides high-quality data loss prevention services across the board. It focuses on helping other companies update legacy systems, making important data more accessible and secure at the same time.

As part of our search for the best data loss prevention services , we completed a full evaluation of Actifio and its main data protection services. In the rest of this article, you will find information about the company’s standout features, plans and pricing, support, and more, which will help you make an informed decision about whether or not it’s the right option for your needs.

Plans and pricing

Like most enterprise-level companies, Actifio focuses on providing custom data loss prevention solutions rather than offering standard prices and/or plans. Because of this, it’s extremely difficult to gauge exactly how much you can expect to pay for the company’s services, but it’s certainly not a cheap option.

In terms of what’s included, this will depend on your company’s needs. Along with standard backup and recovery solutions, the Actifio team will help you integrate other services where required. For example, you can avail of analytics, various data management solutions, and protection against hackers and ransomware.

Ultimately, though, you will have to speak with the Actifio team to find out more about exactly what’s on offer and whether or not it fits your needs. There is also a free demo available on request.

How it works

In simple terms, one of Actifio’s main focuses is helping companies securely transition from legacy data storage solutions to a modern, cloud based solution. Basically, the process starts by getting in contact with the sales team, who will guide you through an initial consultation to determine whether or not you want to proceed.

If you do decide to go ahead, you will need to work with the Actifio team to develop a custom plan that fits your needs. Once you’ve determined exactly what services you want and how any data loss prevention solutions will be implemented, the team will work alongside you to ensure everything goes as planned.

Features & Services

As a high-end data loss prevention service provider, Actifio offers numerous standout features. We’ve listed a few of the most noteworthy below.

One of Actifio’s most impressive features is its use of data pipelines rather than more traditional data silos. This allows businesses to instantly access their data via highly secure channels. Having your important company data available at the click of a button will help you streamline daily workflows and make informed business decisions.

Users will also benefit from full backup and recovery services with a focus on speed and security. The majority of enterprise apps and databases are supported, and all data is stored safely via Actifio’s cloud-based platform. On top of this, the company claims to provide up to 20x better performance through its unique backup and restoration platform.

Actifio also offers a range of cyber resilience and ransomware protection services. These are designed to minimize the risk of a successful attack and to maximize the chances of successfully recovering your data following an incident. Data breaches can be extremely costly, so features such as this are certainly worth noting.

Support and customer care

Although it’s difficult to judge a company’s level of customer care without working with it, we spend a significant amount of time evaluating online customer reviews. And by all reports, Actifio does a great job of looking after its clients.

For example, gartner.com lists 27 customer reviews from the last 12 months. The overall rating at the time of writing was 4.8 stars, while service and support had a slightly lower 4.6 stars. On top of this, many of the reviews commented on the effectiveness and responsiveness of the support team.

With regards to standard customer service streams, Actifio has plenty to offer. You can reach out to the support team via phone, email, or your online customer portal. There is also an impressive amount of documentation, along with numerous tutorials, overview videos, and more.

The competition

In general, Actifio targets larger enterprise-level companies, which means it might not be the best or most cost effective option for smaller businesses.

Commvault is a great alternative which provides a wide range of data loss prevention services. Reports suggest that it’s quite competitively priced, and like Actifio, it offers great customer care. On top of this, Commvault uses an impressive central management hub designed to streamline various data management services.

On the other hand, Dell EMC is a great enterprise-level alternative. It caters almost exclusively to large companies, and it offers a range of custom-priced solutions designed to help you ensure important data and information is protected appropriately.

Final verdict

If you’re looking for a large, enterprise-focused company to take care of your data loss prevention needs, Actifio could be the perfect choice. Reports suggest that this company is reliable, trustworthy, and effective. And what’s more, its customer care gets great ratings across the web.

Actifio also offers a range of data protection services that are used to develop custom solutions that meet your needs. Overall, there’s very little not to like about this company.

If you run a small to medium-sized business, you may need to look elsewhere. Otherwise, you could certainly do worse than using Actifio.

