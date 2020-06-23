Acer expands ConceptD series with new laptops, desktop and monitors

Acer has revealed a major expansion in its ConceptD premium product line aimed at helping creative industry workers get the most out of working from home.

The new launches see the ConceptD brand now cover notebooks, desktop PCs and even monitors to go along with the existing laptop models announced last year.

Acer says its ConceptD line is looking to target creative workers such as graphic designers, animators and more, offering customisation and personalisation options for workers across many industries.

Acer ConceptD

Included in the new line-up are the ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel laptops, which come in either 14in or 15.6in size options. Inside, there's a choice of 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 H-series processors, and options for a range of graphics cards, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 1650Ti, or Quadro T1000 power, and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Both devices come with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and full-size SD card readers, allowing for maximum portability (weighing in at just 1.68kg and 1.95kg respectively), and offer around 18 hours of battery life.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel (pictured below) sports the hinged design first seen in the ConceptD laptop launch that kicked off the brand last year. This allows the device to pivot into one of six different modes, including a stand mode for drawing or display mode for presenting.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel goes on sale in the US in August 2020 starting from $1,499.99, and will be available in Europe in September starting from EUR 1699/around £1,199. The ConceptD 3 will be available in North America and Europe in October, starting at $999.99 and EUR 1,299/around £799 respectively.

(Image credit: Acer)

Also announced was the ConceptD 100 Desktop, which is a small-factor device designed to fit in to home offices, studios and classrooms alike. Inside is a 9th Gen Intel Core processor and your choice of an NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro GPU, alongside up to 256 GB of ultrafast SSD storage, and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Acer says the ConceptD 100 Desktop is ideal for graphics-intensive processes such as 2D design and entry-level 3D CAD modeling. It goes on sale in June 2020 starting at EUR 799/£899.99.

Lastly, Acer revealed three new monitors, the ConceptD CP5 and CP3, as well as the CM3. All appear to be 27in in size, although there was no official confirmation, and support WQHD 3840 x 2160 resolutions. At the top of the range, the ConceptD CP5 will be available in North America and Europe in August, starting at $749.99/EUR 759. The CP3 will go on sale the same month, starting at $619.99/EUR 629/around £495, and the CM3 also being available in August, costing from $709.99/EUR 719/around £565.