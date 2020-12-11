Absa wants you to be smart with your money

Absa wants South Africans to be more savvy with their cash, so much so, the bank has developed a game with payments solution, Snapchat.

The game is an augmented reality experience and teaches players some insightful ways to save their money as well as important investment tips.

Another perk is that the game remembers users for up to 15 days so you don't start from square 1 each time you reopen it.

How it works

The aim of the game is to maintain the health of the AR lion that pops up when you open the game, to manage your money in the game and the ultimate goal is to earn as much play money credit as you can before the game ends.

Where to play

Click here to download the app and play.