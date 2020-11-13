A new Wireguard-powered VPN provider wants to conquer the enterprise market

Tailscale, a business VPN solution that promises a secure network connection without configuration files or firewall ports, has secured a sizeable sum in Series A funding.

Some corporate VPNs and firewalls struggle when they are asked to scale up – something that has become much more important after the coronavirus suddenly made working from home more fashionable among business leaders.

Tailscale has had success by adopting a lightweight VPN protocol called Wireguard that creates encrypted tunnels between your computer, VM, or container and any other nodes in your network.

A new kind of VPN

Tailscale only has around 20 employees at the moment but has achieved popularity with individual users – some users are employing it in connection with their Raspberry Pi modules to connect to their own local networks – as well as small businesses. The $12 million in new funding could prove hugely useful if the company decides to expand.

The money will also help Tailscale continue to achieve success in the face of growing competition. As well as tradition VPNs, Twingate is another firm that is foregoing standard VPN technology to provide greater ease of use. In fact, the company promises that its solution can be deployed in just 15 minutes.

“Big news today!” Avery Pennarun, Tailscale’s co-founder and CEO, said. “We’ve raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with participation from Heavybit and Uncork Capital. The new funding follows the seed round we announced just a few months ago in April, and will allow us to build out our team and product at a faster pace, given the level of demand accompanying the world’s shift to remote work.”