A new PS5 bundle could be coming – but you probably won't be able to buy it

A new PS5 bundle could be on the way which includes a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, according to a leaked image from a French retailer. The question is, though: will you be able to buy it?

The PS5 bundle was originally spotted by Station of Play (via VGC), and was found on the database of the French retailer, Boulanger. The bundle is priced at €569.99, which means you’re getting the PS5 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for the same price if you bought them separately.

While it’s disappointing that there isn’t any saving as part of the bundle, picking up a console with a game is always a tempting proposition for buyers, as it means you have something to play straight away. With Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart also being a genuine PS5 exclusive (unlike some of Sony’s other upcoming PS5 games), it’s a fantastic showcase of what the system can do.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle !

It’s unclear whether the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle comes with a physical or digital copy of the game, but the former wouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering the bundle includes the disc version of the PS5.

How to catch a PS5

Despite being on sale for over six months, finding PS5 stock at various retailers is still a challenge, as supply continues to be outstripped by demand. Bundling in a critically acclaimed PS5 exclusive makes sense for Sony, but not if the bundle itself is almost impossible to buy.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11, and we thoroughly enjoyed our time with the game. In our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review, we said: “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is brilliant, fast-paced fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

