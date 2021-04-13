A new blue Nintendo Switch Lite is coming very soon

If you're in the market for a new Nintendo Switch Lite, consider holding off on a purchase for just a few more weeks. Today, Nintendo revealed a new blue Nintendo Switch Lite model, expanding the existing lineup of available Nintendo Switch Lite models. It's set to be released on May 21, 2021.

Previously, Nintendo has launched yellow, gray, turquoise, and coral Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. This blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be available at retail for $199.99 US and also launches the same day as Miitopia.

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqrApril 13, 2021 See more

Some of the TechRadar team are arguing about whether this console is blue, or if it's secretly purple like Nintendo's GameCube was – ultimately, only you can decide. Maybe it'll be easier to figure out when the console is in your hands.

What'll you be playing this year?

There's a handful of Nintendo Switch games slated to arrive later in 2021, including Mario Golf: Super Rush and an HD port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Beyond that, things get a little murkier, at least for now.

Other major titles, such as Bayonetta 3, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4, do not currently have release windows, with very little information available on just what these games will even be.

It's possible that some of these titles are being aimed to launch with support for the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, which is reportedly meant to be an improved Switch that supports 4K resolution.