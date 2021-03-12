TECNO Mobile: Something for Everyone

“Think Globally, Act Locally” is their motto, and their aim is to give Africa the best quality phones boasting cutting-edge technology with the latest features, and without breaking the bank. Its success has made them one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. Their mobile range includes the Pouvoir 4, SPARK 5, and the CAMON 15 Air smartphones, which are fast becoming the phones of choice in South Africa and the continent.

Pouvoir 4 is known for its elegance and three gradient colours, inspired by rivers and stars. If you are looking for a smartphone that is the essence of cool and sophistication, then the Pouvoir 4, with its 4-day battery life is for you. Not only does it have AI Quad Cameras, it also has an 8x digital zoom function, and 77° shooting angle, keeping grand scenery and its details all within reach. Its 7-inch Dot Notch screen is the envy of every gamer, and includes a special volume key design. It also has a ‘Fire’ key with a fancy animation effect in order to promote a realistic shooting experience, and accuracy in the gameplay.

The glamorous and sophisticated CAMON 15 Air smartphone is every aspiring photographers’ dream, with its exceptional front and rear flash features. Social media aficionados will be thrilled with the magnitude of features that make every photograph a work of art. It has a 48MP clear lens, supporting 8x zooming with high-quality night shot and extreme 2cm close-up shots. Want to add even more to those already perfect shots? You can simply use the body shaping tool or the newly upgraded bokeh effect.

SPARK 5 is a slim and comfortable smartphone giving you a five-camera feature, making your smartphone a photographic wonder in your pocket! Not only does it give you a cutting-edge AI Camera 3.0 algorithm which uses Artificial Intelligence, it also has a big F/1.8 aperture to capture clear, more natural photos, for both night and day shooting.

For more information please visit: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/za/home/#/