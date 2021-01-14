8 South Africans chosen for YouTube's Black Voices fund

YouTube has chosen 20 African content creators, 8 of which come from South Africa, to receive grants as part of their global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund.

The $100-million fund was put together to promote black artists and content creators over the next three years so they could produce and showcase their work on the platform.

The company picked 132 creators for their "Class of 2021" from across the world.

“We’re excited to spotlight black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi of MD, emerging markets at YouTube EMEA.

The content creators range from fashion commentators to comedians to learning and wellness. The diversity represents the incredible variety YouTube, as a free streaming platform, offers.

The 8 content creators from South Africa are: