8 great African films to watch on Showmax

International streaming sites in South Africa may soon be required to reach a legal quota of locally produced content. Showmax is already ahead of the game, with multiple South African and African films to dig into.

From nature documentaries to short films, here are 8 African highlights you can watch on Showmax right now.

Kingdoms of Fire, Ice and Fairy Tales

Missing travel? Kingdoms of Fire, Ice & Fairy Tales will transport you to three of earth's iconic wildernesses: Yellowstone National Park in America; the Black Forest in Germany; and the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland. These are lands where waters boil, trees talk and the skies light up as if they are on fire. Lands where bears and wolves rule, where the planet never forgets to remind us of its power. Timeless lands that reveal what life was like a million years ago.

Presenter Bonné de Bod and film director Susan Scott previously collaborated on STROOP – Journey Into The Rhino Horn War, which won over 30 awards around the world.

Knuckle City

At the end of November 2020, Knuckle City was the most nominated film at the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), where it's up for 12 awards. It is also South Africa's 2020 Oscar entry.



An ageing, womanising professional boxer and his career-criminal brother take one last shot at success and get more than they've bargained for. It has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and praised for navigating tough issues of toxic masculinity and ageing.

The Ghost and the House of Truth

Bola Ogun is a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. But when her own daughter goes missing, her belief in forgiveness is tested.

Shot in Makoko, Nigeria, the crime drama also stars AMAA Best Actress winner Kate Henshaw as Folashade, a police inspector in the Child Protection Unit, and AMAA Best Young Actor winner Kemi Lala Akindoju, who also co-produced.

Earlier this year, The Ghost and The House of Truth won Best World Film at UrbanWorld in New York, having opened FilmAfrica in London.

The Letter Reader

Inspired by Thabo Mbeki's biography, A Dream Deferred, The Letter Reader tells the story of Siyabonga, a 12-year-old boy from Johannesburg who is sent to a village in KwaZulu-Natal to live with his grandmother while his parents are sorting out their marital problems. As a city boy who is not accustomed to doing household chores, Siyabonga struggles to adapt. He discovers the power of words as he reads letters that put a smile on people's faces, until one day, a letter with bad news lands in his hands...

Meisies wat Fluit

Henk and Sofia fell in love too soon, got married too soon, and now they're getting divorced too soon. As soon as their divorce is over, they end up in bed together - for the first time in over a year. They couldn't make the marriage work, but maybe a new type of relationship could? As long as they follow the rules...

Rogue

In Rogue, Teen Choice winner and People's Choice nominee Megan Fox stars as Samantha O'Hara, who leads a team of mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped girls. When their plan goes south, the mercenaries find themselves out of ammo and lost in the bush, having to defend themselves against both the kidnappers and an angry lion.

This Showmax Original SA-UK film features international and South African actors to great effect.

Her Mask

Her Mask (aka Heks) is an edge-of-your-seat film about a grieving British girl who travels to South Africa to unravel her murdered mother's secrets.

Skeef

In Skeef, TV presenter and radio host Renaldo Schwarp looks at what it means to be gay in South Africa today, seen through the eyes of a diverse group of LGBTI+ locals.

The documentary is an honest and unflinching examination of queer identity, told through the day-to-day experiences and moving personal stories of people across the country, from comedian Marc Lottering to singer Joe Foster, Kanarie co-writer Charl-Johan Lingenfelder to Syrian refugee Adnan Al Mouselli, who was forced to flee his country because of his sexuality.