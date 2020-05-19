8, a South African horror film premieres on Netflix

Nothing is scarier than something you know, especially a mix of folklore and mythology. Stories around deadly twins, ghosts and zombies are often the things locals fear the most.

South African horror fans can now experience a horror closer to home with the local spine-chilling film, 8.

8 tells the story of William Ziel, his wife Sarah and their adopted niece, Mary. They move into the farmhouse he inherits from his estranged father, and meet a mysterious local outcast Lazarus, who carries a dark secret.

Lazarus persuades William to hire him despite Sarah's reservations. They forge a kindred bond with Mary who like him, still aches for her lost kin. Lazarus's secret plagues the village, leaving behind the dead as it moves closer to the unsuspecting Ziels.

"We're really excited about the quality of productions like 8 which was made in South Africa and will now be available for our members to enjoy," says Ben Amadasun who leads Netflix Licencing and Co-productions in Africa.

Get ready for the fright of your life, when 8 premieres on Netflix on June 19.