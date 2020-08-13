8 cool Nintendo Switch games that are still releasing in 2020

The list of games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020 may not be making the headlines as much as those headed for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but there are still plenty out there to get excited about. More games are likely to be announced, too, with a long-rumored selection of Mario-themed re-releases apparently heading to Switch later this year.

We've picked a number of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases that, at the time of writing, should be released this year (though some have TBC 2020 dates). You'll probably recognize a few games on this list as remasters or ports from other platforms, while others are indie titles that we think look interesting enough to include here.

If you're having problems getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch because of recent shortages, check out where to buy a Nintendo Switch . Or, take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch deals and Nintendo Switch Lite bundles.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Online 3 month membership deals Reduced Price Nintendo Switch Online 3... CDKeys US$9,28 US$7,99 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released on the GameCube back in 2003. If this particular FF entry passed you by, you play as a young hero who lives in a land threatened by a poisonous gas known as Miasma. In typical FF style, it's up to our hero to travel the land and find a way to protect the world and those around them. The twist is you can play with three other people, a big departure from Final Fantasy as we knew it at the time.

The Remastered version includes upgraded audio and visuals and introduces online multiplayer, allowing you to play cooperatively with friends during these lockdown-heavy months. Crossplay is also enabled, so you'll be able to team up with players on other platforms too.

Release date: August 27, 2020

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Originally released on the Wii U in 2013, Pikmin 3 Deluxe allows you to take control of five different Pikmin, the plant-like people that inhabit the world. Each type of Pikmin can perform different functions and you'll be able to grow new ones to suit your needs or situation. It's a little like an RTS, where you guide the little creatures around to reach new areas, or even defeat enemies.

This Deluxe version includes all DLC from the original game, as well as new side story missions. Newly added difficulties mean you can play at your own pace and give yourself as much of a challenge as you're comfortable with. You'll also be able to invite a friend along on your adventures to play cooperatively or go against them in head-to-head Bingo Battles.

Release date: October 30, 2020

Over the Alps

(Image credit: Stave Studios)

This WWII-set interactive spy game was acclaimed when it released on Apple Arcade and PC earlier this year. Now, Switch owners can look forward to experiencing it later this month. The developers describe Over the Alps as a "Hitchcockian thriller". It's set in Switzerland, and the story is written by Jon Ingold, who worked on the excellent 80 Days and Heaven's Vault, and it'll feature multiple endings.

Release date: August 25, 2020

Cris Tales

(Image credit: Modus Games)

Described as an "indie love letter to classic JRPGs", Cris Tales boasts colourful visuals with a pleasing art style. You'll play as the newly-awakened Time Mage, Crisbell, who must travel across the four kingdoms of Crystallis in order to put a stop to the plans of a powerful foe.

Cris Tales employs turn-based combat with a slight twist – you'll be able to warp enemies into the past or the future. And in true RPG fashion, you'll meet up with and recruit allies while on your travels, and take advantage of Chrono Trigger-style group abilities while in combat.

Release date: November 2020

Spiritfarer

(Image credit: Thunder Lotus Games)

Developed by Thunder Lotus Games, Spiritfarer is described as a "cozy management" game with an odd twist. You'll be tasked with exploring the world, finding lost spirits and guiding them on into the afterlife.

You play as Stella, the titular Spiritfarer, and you'll need to gather food and resources to craft a boat in order to set off on your journey. But it's not just about finding the spirits – it's up to you to spend time with and befriend them before you send them off to their final destination. It sounds like it's going to pull on the ol' heartstrings – perhaps one to save for a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Release date: 2020

Empire of Sin

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

If you're on the lookout for a strategy game to add to your Switch library, you probably won't go far wrong with Empire of Sin. Developed by Romero Games and published by strategy giants Paradox Interactive, Empire of Sin is set in 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago.

On the surface, the roaring '20s may seem all glitz and glamor, but underneath it's a criminal underworld. It's up to you how you choose to build up your reputation, along with your own empire – whether that's with notoriety, violence, or with a sharp nose for business. Whichever path you choose, it's bound to get hot with criminal competition.

Release date: 2020

No More Heroes 3

(Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture)

No More Heroes 3 is in development by Grasshopper Manufacture and, like previous entries in the series, will be a hack-and-slash action adventure. Set nine years after the events of No More Heroes 2 on the Wii, the game features the return of Travis Touchdown, assassin extraordinaire. The original games made great use of the Wiimote, so it'll be interesting to see how this entry controls on Switch.

It should be noted that we're not completely convinced that No More Heroes 3 will arrive in 2020, though everything is still pointing towards a release this year.

Release date: 2020