6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO and Hulu this weekend

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Well, you’re in luck. Although it’s not an especially busy week for new additions to streaming services, there are still a few gems which are guaranteed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and moods.

The Great British Bake Off is bringing sweetness back to our screens on Netflix and All4 while, on the other end of the scale, fans of the dark and stylish British drama Utopia will be tuning in hoping that Amazon’s new adaption isn’t half-baked.

Below we’ve selected six highlights from a range of streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO and Hulu and we’ve explained how you can tune in from the US and the UK. Without further ado, here are our picks.

Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Sherlock Holmes has had quite enough attention over the past century so now Netflix is inviting his younger sister Enola to take center stage in this YA spin-off. Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, Netflix’s adaption sees Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) on a mission to solve the mystery of her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter).

You can, of course, expect her interfering brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) to make appearances along the way. Netflix’s big film of the week has garnered positive reviews, mainly receiving praise for its humor and its empowering heroine.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Agents of Chaos (HBO Max)

If you have the courage and fortitude to watch something more geared towards current events and recent history, Agents of Chaos is a two-part documentary that focuses on reports of Russian interference in the 2016 American election. This documentary from Academy-Award winning director Alex Gibney is a timely release ahead of the 2020 elections, featuring previously unseen footage from Russian troll farms and interviews with a host of experts, journalists and key figures including former FBI deputy director, Andrew McCabe, former CIA director, John Brennan and others.

Agents of Chaos is available to stream on HBO Max in the US but a UK release date hasn't been announced yet. Given HBO's relationship with Sky it's possible that Sky and Now TV will be the place to watch when it arrives but we can't be sure yet.

Now streaming on HBO Max in the US with a UK date still to be announced.

Fargo Season 4 (Hulu)

Fargo is finally returning for a fourth season after its release was pushed back in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time the anthology series depicts a struggle for power between rival crime syndicates in 1950s Kansas City and sees the comedian Chris Rock take on a more dramatic leading role as Loy Cannon. The great thing about Fargo is that each season is its own self-contained story so if you haven’t watched the first three seasons, there’s nothing to stop you tuning in now.

Season 4 will premier on FX in the US on September 27 before becoming available on Hulu the following day. A UK release date is still to be decided. Previous seasons have aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

Streaming on Hulu in the US from September 28.

The Great British Bake Off (All4/Netflix)

Looking for something a little more sweet and feel-good? Then you’ll be glad to know that The Great British Bake Off is back. You can join judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, and twelve eager amateur bakers under the marquee for some tense but delicious competition every week. Hollywood handshakes are probably off the cards this year but you can still tune in to see who rises to the occasion and who slinks off with a soggy bottom.

Bake Off is televised by Channel 4 in the UK and it can be watched online, either live or on-demand through the broadcaster’s app All4. US viewers will be able to watch on Netflix, with new episodes available each Friday (three days after they air in the UK, so do watch out for spoilers!).

Streaming now on All4 and Netflix US

Utopia (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon’s new drama Utopia is a remake of the British cult classic of the same name, which ran for two seasons on Channel 4 before being cancelled (drawing the ire of its passionate fans). The show follows a group of strangers united by their obsession with the graphic novel Utopia, the contents of which they’ve found to be eerily prophetic. Expect this remake to bring some Hollywood gloss to the table with big names like John Cusack and the writing talents of Gillian Flynn.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Comey Rule (Showtime/Now TV)

A miniseries that has the potential to make a big splash, The Comey Rule is a political drama starring Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as former FBI director, James Comey. Based on Comey’s 2018 book, A Higher Loyalty, the series divides Comey’s story in two, depicting the 2016 election, its aftermath and his relationship with Trump.

The Comey Rule will premier on Showtime on September 27 with episode 2 showing on September 28. In the UK it’ll be available through Sky and Now TV from September 30.

Available on Showtime from September 27 in the US and streaming on Now TV in the UK from September 30.