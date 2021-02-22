5 ways POS systems help you manage staff

Long gone are the days when POS systems are only used for making sales. Today’s cloud POS systems are management tools that can be used to do everything from managing your inventory and suppliers to tracking employees’ activities — whether it’s hours worked or sales made.

Now, POS systems can even manage employee schedules and streamline HR and training, putting all of your essential business data and reports when and where you need them.

When used effectively, POS systems save time and money and have the potential to improve the entire staff management system. Here are the most common ways your POS system can help manage your staff.

Our guide to the best POS systems.

1. Easier time tracking

POS systems can help accurately track when employees are working. Naturally this is a critical part of properly managing your employees. That's why outdated clocking in and out systems can be a slow, frustrating, and time-consuming experience for employees themselves.

Some POS systems offer an efficient and quick time tracking solution, for both you and your employees. In some cases, POS software enables employees to use a secure PIN when clocking in or out, and can even create personal profiles for workers.

This let’s both them and you see how many hours they’ve worked in a day, week, or month, minimizing time fraud. Seeing as it’s estimated that time theft costs U.S. employers more than $400 billion per year in lost productivity, this is crucial.

For businesses that involve tipping, there are systems that won’t let an employee clock out without declaring their tips and/or performing a till count, which can aid in cash management purposes. While different POS time clocks will come with different capabilities, it’s a feature that can greatly benefit your business, as it’s an efficient way to streamline and consolidate multiple records into a single system.

For example, some time clocks can also integrate with payroll, and this automation can simplify calculations of who is owed what when they work different roles — such as a hostess versus a waiter in a restaurant setting. And finally, a POS with a good timekeeping system can also simplify payroll when employees work overtime at a different rate of pay.

2. Streamlined scheduling

POS systems can track employee working hours to the minute (Image credit: Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels)

One of the most tedious parts of managing employees is making out the schedule — that is, if you’re still doing it on paper or a whiteboard. With a modern POS system, not only can you track employees’ hours, but you can make on-the-fly updates and changes in the system in a way that completely streamlines the process.

And while it’s convenient to set up the times your employees are scheduled to work for the next week, most POS systems also allow managers to accept or reject time off requests and shift trades. Some even have integrations that let you set up a task list and goals for your staff. Because it’s cloud-based software, you can access it from anywhere at any time, meaning you can quickly and easily make last-minute changes.

It’s also important to determine how many people you’ll need on the clock at any given time, with the right data at your fingertips, this task becomes much easier. Most modern POS solutions provide data and reports on your peak sales and busiest hours, and you can use that information to figure out how many employees to bring on at any given time.

3. Improved customer skills and interaction

One of the biggest benefits of today’s modern POS systems is the introduction of mobile capabilities. Instead of having to wait in line at the checkout, a mobile POS system paves the way for mobile checkout, which also gives employees more opportunities to interact with the customers. Employees can answer inventory questions for a customer and even complete a transaction, thus streamlining the retail experience.

mPOS transaction values are “predicted to exceed $1.9 trillion by 2024, up from $850 billion in 2019” Juniper Research

If you don’t currently offer mobile POS in your store, you’re going to soon be in the minority. Retailers are quickly realizing how it improves employee efficiency and effectiveness, which improves the bottom line.

mPOS transaction values are “predicted to exceed $1.9 trillion by 2024, up from $850 billion in 2019,” and according to one survey , “90% of respondents agree or strongly agree that mPOS is cost effective,” with 72% of retailers surveyed accepting mobile payments, compared to 51% in 2017.

4. Detailed employee activity reporting

POS data can reveal critical insights about your business — both the good and the bad. While you would like to be able to trust your staff 100% of the time, the fact of the matter is that employee theft costs U.S. businesses $50 billion annually . The first line of defence in preventing this expensive incident is a POS system with comprehensive case management reporting.

More than just inputting a start and an end cash count, modern POS systems can provide comprehensive reports for till counts before and after shift changes and carefully document cash-ins and cash-outs, among other things involving security.

On the flip side, POS systems with detailed employee reports are also the easiest way to track performance so you can identify — and reward — top employees. And as many businesses know, employee rewards and recognition can truly pay off both for employers and their staff. A recent study found that 63% of employees who are recognized are very unlikely to look for a new job, and 40% of employed Americans would put more energy into their work if they were recognized more often.

Run reports to find out who your top and poorest performing employees are, which employees process the most sales, who is working overtime, etc. You can then use all of this information both to make strategic scheduling decisions, reward high performers, and provide extra training to boost productivity for employees who aren’t performing.

5. Smoother training

Invest the time and ensure that staff are fully trained on your POS system (Image credit: Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash)

Last but certainly not least is employee training. You can have the greatest employee in the world filled with high morale and ambition, but without proper POS training, they won’t be able to reach their full potential. When introducing a POS system into your store, it’s crucial that you properly train them on how the system works — and how it benefits them and will make their job that much easier.

The majority of cloud-based POS software is specifically designed to be as easy to use as possible. However, every system is different and will require a specific set of skills that may take some time to acquire. That’s why when selecting a POS system, it’s important to think about the onboarding process for both new and current employees.

How difficult will it be to train employees on this system? Does the interface include a training mode built right into it? Are you provided with comprehensive training materials? Will the vendor offer on-site training and support?

The more time you invest in training your staff to use a new POS, the greater the likelihood that the transition will be smooth and you’ll reap all the beneficial rewards.

Your POS system and employee management

From training employees to use the POS system itself to using the POS system to manage your employees, it’s safe to say that this technology is the backbone of your business.

Along with tracking inventory and suppliers, it helps you manage your staffing levels, employee hours, and sales performance. And by optimizing your employee management, you’re better able to streamline your business — boosting not only the customer experience, but also your bottom line.

Further reading