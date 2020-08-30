Advantages of a 10Gb Ethernet network backbone

Audio Visual over Internet Protocol (AV over IP) solutions designed for 10 gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) networks are generally used for mission-critical AV distribution and processing applications, such as neurosurgery or live event productions, where the capacity for ultra-low-latency or zero-latency and artifact-free transmission of true 4K60 (4:4:4) is essential.

What to consider when choosing a gigabit Ethernet network

Many solutions are based on Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE), which allows system designers and integrators to develop applications to provide virtual matrix switches, KVM switches, video wall controllers, and more. SDVoE is the most widely adopted networked AV standard in the industry, delivering HDMI over Ethernet with zero latency. AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency, uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability.

Some solutions use HDBaseT-IP, which adds the ability to transmit signals over 10Gb Ethernet, building atop the HDBaseT standard using switches and bridges to extend to campus-wide distances, with added support for a new physical layer based on Ethernet/IP.

1Gb vs. 10Gb Ethernet: Which is right for your AV network?

We looked at 10Gb AVoIP solutions from Black Box, DVI Gear, and Extron, and here’s what we found.

Black Box MCX (Image credit: Black Box)

Key Features for AVoIP Performance Solutions

Black Box MCX

Black Box MCX multimedia distribution and management system takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT networks. The MCX ensures almost zero latency, instantaneous switching, bandwidth efficiency, and high-quality video and audio.

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Series

DisplayNet DN-150 Series represents a performance and value for IP-based AV signal distribution applications. It utilizes SDVoE technology in a fanless, low-profile case that can be mounted unobtrusively nearly anywhere. These units provide independent multi-layer routing of HDMI audio and video signals, as well as IR, RS-232, Analog Audio, and 1GbE.

Extron NAV Pro AV over IP

The NAV Pro AV over IP is a solution for distribution and switching of ultra-low latency, high quality video, and audio signals over an Ethernet network at low bit rates. The highly secure NAV platform supports 802.1X port-based Network Access Control and Microsoft Active Directory to simplify user management and group authentication, helping to maintain strong security policies. In addition, NAV supports SRTP (Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol), ensuring the encryption, message authentication, and data integrity of video and data streams.

Keeping your converged IP network secure

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Series (Image credit: DVIGear)

Image Quality for AVoIP Performance Solutions

Black Box MCX

The MCX extends uncompressed 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 video to an unlimited number of displays without sacrificing latency, video quality, or bandwidth. It overcomes source to display latency with glass-to-glass encoding and decoding that happens in real time (0.03 milliseconds). It switches between video sources in less than 100 milliseconds with no artifacts or screen blink.

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Series

The DN-150 Series delivers unconstrained scalability, fast switching, zero frame latency, and zero artifact image quality—while distributing signals with resolutions of up to 4K/60p (4:4:4) with 8-bit color, or 4K/60p (4:2:2) with 10- or 12-bit color.

Extron NAV Pro AV over IP

The NAV Pro delivers real-time, visually lossless video over IP at resolutions up to 4K@60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and ultra-low latency. Transmit real-time visually lossless video with ultra-low latency using Extron's wavelet-based PURE3 codec, guaranteeing exceptional user experience and response time in mission critical applications, according to the company.

AV over IP and other trends in 2020

Extron NAV Pro AV over IP (Image credit: Extron)

Connectivity and Interoperability for AVoIP Performance Solutions

Black Box MCX

Through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability, The MCX SDVoE technology ensures zero latency and uncompromised video while offering significant cost savings along with enhanced system flexibility and scalability. It connects every essential AV distribution device to the MCX through its variety of ports: discrete RS-232, IR, secondary audio channel plus a separate 1Gb connection. It can deploy on 10Gb networks over Ethernet, fiber, or both. It also features USB support for audio, webcam, Flash drive, keyboard, and mouse.

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Series

Advanced features in this web-based application enable nearly effortless integration with third-party controllers. Full interoperability with other SDVoE products, including the DisplayNet DN-200 Series, greatly enhances system flexibility. The DN-150 Series is available with either copper or optical fiber transport, enabling signal extension distances of up to 100 meters (328 feet) with Cat 6A twisted pair and up to 30 KM (18.6 miles) with single-mode fiber. It is highly scalable supporting systems from a few ports to hundreds—limited only to the size of the network switch.

Extron NAV Pro AV over IP

The NAV Series offers both 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps encoders and decoders while providing full interoperability across both systems. Built in USB 2.0 and Ethernet expansion facilitate connection to peripheral USB and Ethernet-enabled devices over the same cable as video and audio. The NAV supports the AES67 standard which provides interoperability between the predominant network audio over IP products in use today, ensuring flexibility in the distribution of audio signals.

The Final Word on AVoIP Performance Solutions

A 10Gb solution eliminates any compromise between low latency, low bandwidth, and high video quality—as well as the need to maintain dual networks to support AV and IT data independently across the enterprise. Today, there is a higher cost associated with 10Gb solutions, but the prices coming down and enabling more companies to consider this pristine solution for future-proofing.

Advantages of a 1Gb Ethernet network backbone