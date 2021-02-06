Xiaomi Mi 11 launch: how to watch the new Xiaomi phone livestream

There's not long to go until the Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch, as it's set for February 8 at 12pm GMT, 7am ET, 4am PT, and 11pm ACT, so if you're keen to watch along with the unveiling it's worth looking into just how you can do that.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was already launched in China on December 28, so we already know what that phone will be like, but that doesn't mean you should skip out on this livestream. We're expecting to see a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, and possibly a Lite model too, and there could even be some other products shown off that aren't smartphones.

So for tech lovers or fans of Xiaomi phones, it's definitely worth tuning in at the designated time, to see just what the company has in store.

Thankfully most tech companies make it very easy to watch their new product launches, and we'd expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 to be easily viewable from loads of platforms all over the internet.

How to watch the Xiaomi Mi 11 livestream

Xiaomi opted to start its livestream 'premiere' a grand total of six days before the event kicked off, so we know here the video will be playing when the launch begins. You can see it above.

On YouTube you can set reminders for when an event begins, so using the video above, you can do so to remind you of the Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch. Alternatively, when the video properly starts, you'll be able to watch it above.