Xbox and Bethesda games showcase: how to watch the Microsoft E3 2021 conference

Xbox and Bethesda are holding a joint conference as part of E3 2021, with the event set to kick off in just a few hours. Want to watch the showcase live? Then you've landed on the right page.

This is the first time we've seen Bethesda and Microsoft officially team up for an E3 showcase, but it's not a surprise given that Microsoft acquired Bethesda's parent company, ZeniMax Media, earlier this year. Since the acquisition, it's not been entirely clear whether future Bethesda titles like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will be Microsoft exclusives, landing on Xbox consoles and PC only, but Xbox Head Phil Spencer has strongly suggested that this will be the case. We're hoping today that any confusion will be cleared up and that we'll get a closer look at some of the biggest titles Xbox and Bethesda have in the pipeline - and maybe we'll even see a few surprises (more on that below).

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda games showcase takes place on June 13 at 10am PT / 6pm BST / 1pm ET (or June 14 at 3am AEST). The showcase is set to last 90 minutes.

You can watch the conference on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. But you can also watch it live right here, as we've embedded the live stream above.

Xbox and Bethesda games showcase: what to expect

Neither Microsoft or Bethesda has confirmed what we will be seeing at today's showcase, but we do know the event will (unsurprisingly) feature games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

There's a lot we're hoping to see at the showcase today, but it's unlikely we'll see all of it. We're hoping that Microsoft will finally give us a solid release date for Halo Infinite, which is currently slated to release in late 2021 following its delay from 2020, and maybe even a closer look at the next Halo's story or multiplayer gameplay. We're expecting Microsoft will also reveal a trailer for the Halo TV Show, which is due to release in early 2022.

We predict that Microsoft will announce that it's got a new Forza Horizon title in the works and give us a look at the new Forza Motorsport, as well as a release date for the latter.

It's likely that we'll finally get a release date for Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 during the showcase, which is rumored to release in August. Microsoft has already confirmed this sequel will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

We're also expecting to hear more on The Initiative's Perfect Dark, which was announced at The Game Awards 2020. We're hoping progress is far enough along that we'll get either a cinematic trailer or - if we're lucky - a first-look gameplay trailer.

It's likely we'll also get updates on games like Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online and Minecraft.

We're hoping to also hear more about confirmed Microsoft and Bethesda titles like Avowed, Hellblade 2, Project Mara and Everwild.

But our biggest hope for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase is that we'll finally hear more about Fable, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 - with Microsoft hopefully setting the record straight about whether the latter two games will be Xbox platform exclusives. It's unlikely we'll get all three at today's event, but we're at least hoping Starfield will make an appearance.