Apple WWDC 2020 keynote live stream: how to watch Apple's big software launch

You can watch Apple's WWDC Special Event Keynote live stream above, or follow our WWDC live blog.

WWDC 2020 starts today, June 22, and the Apple event is where we expect to hear about the company's next software generations for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs, so it's worth tuning in to if you're interested in how your Apple tech will change soon.

Kicking off the event is today's WWDC 2020 keynote, which starts at 10am PT (1pm ET, 6pm BST), and that's where we'll likely find out about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16 and all the new software from Apple that'll eventually make its way onto your phone, computer, watch, tablet, TV or any other piece of tech.

You can follow the whole keynote with us in our WWDC live blog, where we'll be providing expert analysis and commentary on everything Apple announces today.

Luckily for us all, you don't need to be a developer to watch the WWDC 2020 keynote (although you do for the rest of the show), which means you can watch live as Apple unveils all its latest software. If you want to be up-to-date on all the new changes for your iPhone or computer, it's worth tuning in.

So without further ado, here's how to watch the Apple WWDC 2020 keynotes conference livestream from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote

While Apple usually livestreams its WWDC 2020 keynote conferences straight from California, thanks to Covid-19 this year's event is entirely online, so the event is built from the ground up to be easy to watch from home.

Apple is live streaming its WWDC Special Event Keynote on YouTube (the video is at the top of this article), which means you can easily watch it on any device. While the stream hasn't started yet, YouTube lets you set a reminder so you'll get a notification when the stream is about to start. You can also watch Apple's keynote on the firm's website.

If you have an Apple TV device, you'll also find a stream directly on the service as well so you can watch it on your big screen. Either that, or you can switch over and watch the YouTube on your TV through a smart device too.