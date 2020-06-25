How to use Twitter dark mode: the easy way

Twitter dark mode is easy to use, and gives the app a fresh new look that's easier on the eyes, particularly when you're using it at night.

It could extend your battery life a little, too. It's been found that dark pixels draw noticeable less power than white ones, and on devices with AMOLED screens, truly black pixels are actually turned off, therefore drawing no power at all.

Twitter dark mode looks great too, and we're always glad to see developers giving us more choice about how we use our apps. WhatsApp and Instagram also offer their own dark modes, and one for Facebook is well on the way.

Twitter dark mode for iPhone and Android

Twitter for Android and iOS has two dark modes: one with a dark blue background (called 'Dim') and another with a black background (called 'Lights out'), which was designed with AMOLED screens in mind. Whichever you prefer, it's easy to make the switch.

Slide out the main menu Select 'Settings and privacy' Tap 'Display and sound' Choose either 'Dim' or 'Lights out'

(Image credit: Twitter)

Lights Out has been available to iOS users for some time, but it's only recently been added to the Android app. If it doesn't appear in the menu, open your phone's settings and scroll down to 'Apps'. Find Twitter in the list, tap it and select 'Force stop', then clear the app's data. Re-launch Twitter and the Lights Out option should now be available.

Twitter dark mode for desktop

Twitter's website makes use of the prefers-color-scheme* setting, which tells your web browser that a dark version of the site is available. Most modern browsers, including Chrome, Firefox and Edge, will detect this, and display the correct version to match your browser settings (light or dark).

If you'd prefer to change Twitter's appearance manually, that's also possible: open the 'Settings and Privacy' menu, then select 'Display' and take your pick from the three options provided: Default, Dim and Lights Out.

Open the 'Settings and privacy' menu Select 'Display' Choose 'Default', 'Dim' or 'Lights out' Pick a highlight color that you like

(Image credit: Twitter)