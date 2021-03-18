Square Enix Presents live stream: how to watch the showcase live

Square Enix is hosting a showcase later today, which will reveal the world premiere of the next Life is Strange, plus new trailers and announcements on a plethora of its upcoming games.

Square Enix Presents is the first digital-direct Square Enix event will feature a 40-minute lineup of new trailers and announcements on titles such as Outriders, Marvel's Avengers and Balan Wonderworld.

Arguably the biggest reveal of the showcase is set to be the world premiere of Life is Strange 3. According to the publisher, Square Enix Presents will be a series of shows that reveal "new games, updates and news directly to the global gaming community throughout the year."

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch the Square Enix Presents livestream.

How to watch the Square Enix Presents livestream

Square Enix Presents "Spring 2021" is taking place on March 18 at 10am PDT / 5pm GMT / 12pm EDT (or March 19 at 4am AEDT).

We've embedded the live stream above so you can catch all the action right here, alternatively, you can watch the showcase live on Twitch and YouTube.

Square Enix Presents: what we're expecting

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix has already given us a rough idea of what we can expect from today's 40-minute showcase.

According to Square Enix, the showcase will include updates on upcoming games like Outriders, Marvel's Avengers, Just Cause Mobile and Balan Wonderworld.

It's recently been announced that Outriders will land on Xbox Game Pass on launch day (April 1), so it's likely we'll hear more about that, how Square Enix is reacting to feedback from the demo as well as what players can expect from the full game.

With Marvel's Avengers getting a next-gen upgrade today (March 18) and HawkEye DLC landing in the game too, it's likely that we'll hear more about what to expect from these upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as getting a closer look at what the DLC brings. But it's possible that Square Enix may take this opportunity to announce DLC on the horizon for Avengers, too.

With Balan Wonderworld releasing next week (March 26), we imagine that we'll get a more in-depth gameplay look at the game ahead of its launch, while we're expecting Just Cause Mobile to finally get a release date.

We're also expecting information around the Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary and new mobile games from Square Enix Montreal. The Tomb Raider anniversary celebration is set to be a year-long event, so we're hoping to hear more about what Square Enix has in store for it, while we can only speculate about what mobile games Square Enix Montreal has up its sleeve (though it's likely to be a mobile spin-off of a major Square franchise).

But arguably the biggest reveal is that of a new Life is Strange game, which could either be a new mainline entry in the series, Life is Strange 3, or a spin-off in the vein of Life is Strange: Before the Storm or a bridge game like The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. According to Square Enix this new Life is Strange game features an "all-new protagonist wielding an exciting new power." So we're expecting it to be a new mainline entry.