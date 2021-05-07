Resident Evil Village treasure chests guide: all the treasure locations

Resident Evil Village guides Resident Evil Village Treasure Map solution: find the Castle Dimitrescu treasure Resident Evil Village labyrinth puzzles: how to find all the labyrinth balls

Looking for all the Resident Evil Village treasure chests? Then you're in the right place. Resident Evil Village has an important hub area that is semi-open-world and full of optional content, including several secret treasures. These treasures can range from weapons to special items that you can sell for Lei, and they’re all well worth doing before you beat the game.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find every treasure in the game and talk you through how to complete the associated challenges, detailing what the player will receive in return for beating them.

Resident Evil Village treasure map

Players will be able to see all of the game’s special treasures once the village opens up and you embark upon your gruesome collectathon. They’re denoted on the map by a golden treasure chest, and routes to visit all of them will open up as you progress through the narrative. Hover over each chest to see their name, which we’ll use to refer to them below. The treasures are in order in tandem with the game’s narrative progression.

Resident Evil Village treasure solutions

Luiza’s Heirloom

This is the earliest treasure you can find. Once the village opens up and you can see the treasures on your map, head back to the house where Elena’s dad turned into a wolf and a necklace will be waiting in a box outside. You can sell it for a chunk of Lei.

Beneviento’s Treasure

On your way to Beneviento’s house, you may have noticed a grave with a slab missing, marked by the treasure chest. To find the slab you need to finish the level, and then head back to the main village area, specifically the graveyard. Zombies will burst out of the ground and open a new area where you can grab a slab. Take it back to the grave and get ready for a scrap with a giant zombie. Beat them and you’ll get the treasure to sell.

Maestro’s Collection

This is behind a locked door marked by a Lute that you can find early in the center of the village. You need to find the Luthier’s Key which is in a house on the way to Beneviento’s mansion, on the table next to the typewriter. Then you can return here to open the door. Inside you’ll find a puzzle, where you have to use the birth date seen on the little girl’s drawing (270917) to unlock the case, which offers treasure and upgrades.

Waterwheel Weapon

This is another easy one. On your way to Moreau’s domain, you’ll fight a giant Werewolf, and if you look on the map you’ll spot a locked house, which is marked by the Iron Insignia. Use this key (which you will already own) to open it and grab the grenade launcher.

Moreau’s Hidden Weapon

Once you beat Moreau you’ll have the crank item, which you can use to open an optional area that is an offshoot from the first windmill. Open the gate and follow this path to the treasure chest location, where you’ll have to fight more massive werewolves before you can pick up the magnum from the furthest house.

Riverbank Treasure House

To reach this treasure you’ll have to have unlocked the crank, which means beating Moreau. Once that’s done return to the chalice crossroads and take off down the Lone Road. You’ll come to a bridge with a lower section where another bridge is broken. Use the crank to bring it down and then hop in the boat and head up towards the castle. Hop out the boat and bear right to go back inside Castle Dimitrescu, where you’ll find a new puzzle. Inside is a lit lantern which you need to shoot to light the other sconces in the room.

Once that’s done, wait for the zombies to crawl out of the hole and into the main room, and coax them towards you to set them on fire with the lantern. Then get one to follow you into the northern room, where they will set the last sconce on fire. This will unlock a new doorway to the treasure, which you can sell for Lei.

Cannibal’s Plunder

You’ll unlock this treasure when Heisenberg starts putting giant signs in the Village. Bear left after opening the six-winged gate and head toward the giant mill. Push through the area until you fight a giant zombie and then shoot the three locks on the red door in the corner to reach the exit, where a boxed treasure awaits.

Treasure Under The Stronghold

I don’t believe you can miss this treasure unless you’re not paying attention. At the end of the Stronghold sequence where you fight waves of wolves, you’ll have to get in a boat to make your way back to the village. In the same room as the boat is a treasure which you’ll be able to see on the map. The box is sat on the back wall, so grab it and sell it for Lei.