Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart best armor sets and how to find them

The Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor sets will help you survive and thrive across the multiple dimensions you visit over the course of the game’s narrative. Each armor piece is modular in the game so they can be swapped with other sets and even edited by color.

When you collect armor you’ll also get access to special bonuses that are attached to the sets, offering buffs to resource gathering, damage and survivability.

In this guide, we’re going to run through the most important bonuses in the game and show you how to find the corresponding armor pieces. Read on for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's best armor sets.

Carbonox Advanced

(Image credit: Sony)

The most important set in Rift Apart is the Carbonox Advanced set. Every piece will improve the amount of Bolts you gain from enemies. You’ll get +20.0% to all Bolts gained when you have the full set, which will help you pay for the game’s many guns.

Carbonox Advanced Boots

Complete ‘A Grunthor Named Sue’, which is the final challenge of the Bronze Cup at Zurkies, accessible when you first visit the arena.

Carbonox Advanced Chest

For the chest piece you need to defeat Scolo as part of the ‘Revenge of the Seekerpede’ challenge, the final bout in the Silver Cup at Zurkies. This will be accessible after you complete the Cordelia level.

Carbonox Advanced Helmet

You have to complete the ‘Twice as Nice’ challenge to get the final piece. This is a boss-rush battle and the final part of the Gold Cup at Zurkies. You’ll get access once Rivet and Ratchet meet up at Zurkies in the endgame.

Captain Starshield

Captain Starshield Helmet location (Image credit: Sony)

Another important set in Rift Apart is the Captain Starshield set, which lets you earn extra XP up to +20%. This is great if you want to hit Level 10 before the story ends and grow your health pool. If you’re struggling in combat, collecting some of these parts early can be a great help!

Captain Starshield Helmet

On the south-east rim of the Savali map, the helmet is inside of a Pocket Dimension, where you have to dash along the walls to reach it.

Captain Starshield Chest armor location (Image credit: Sony)

Captain Starshield Chest

On Cordelion you’ll have to escape to another dimension using a Blizar crystal to escape a monster. The second time this happens, the piece is in a Pocket Dimension nearby. Keep in mind that all Pocket Dimensions appear on your map when you get close, so they’re tricky to miss.

Captain Starshield Boots

The boots are in a Pocket Dimension underneath the main bridge leading to Pierre on the Pirate planet of Ardolis.

Lombax Praetorian

(Image credit: Sony)

Another useful set is the Lombax Praetorian armor, which adds to the amount of Raritanium Ratchet and Rivet can earn up to +20%. Raritanium is the resource used to upgrade weapons, so you’re going to need a lot of it way into the late game and in Challenge Mode.

Lombax Praetorian Boots

There’s a Pocket Dimension in the south-east of Savali, in the middle of that part of the map. It’s near the area where you have to defend Kit as part of the story. Yank it open and ride the walls to get the boots.

Lombax Praetorian Helmet

On Torren IV, there’s an easy to spot Pocket Dimension in a cave after you unlock the Hurlshot and start fighting the pirates. If you’re returning, it’s on the island closest to the centre of the map. Finish the challenge inside to get the helmet.

Lombax Pratorian Chest location (Image credit: Sony)

Lombax Praetorian Chest

Once you leave the VIP cell area in the Zordoom Prison, head right after the Zurkon vendor and you'll see a pocket dimension. It’s a big Speetle race but you can just boost dash off the ramp, turn around and make a careful jump[ to the armor without having to complete the race, if you wish!