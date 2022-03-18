How to watch We Crashed online and stream the new Apple TV Plus miniseries where you are

Dramatizing the true-story of WeWork’s titanic success and plummeting fortunes, this Apple TV Plus original features the Academy Award-winning Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as the CEOs whose overinflated egos help to capsize the company. Gripping, funny, and fascinating, we’ll detail how to watch WeCrashed online in our guide below.

Watch WeCrashed online Premiere date: Friday, March 18 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT Cast: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, O. T. Fagbenle Watch now: Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial

Written by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello (NBC’s The Office) and helmed by the directing duo of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Crazy, Stupid, Love), WeCrashed is the second Apple TV Plus series after The Shrink Next Door to find its source material in a Wondery podcast. And this real-life tale is equally fantastic.

It centers on WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann (Leto), his wife Rebekah (Hathaway), and their business partner Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin). Within the decade the company has gone from a single co-working space to a global enterprise worth $47 billion. Yet they soon become victims of their incredible success.

Alongside the leads roles are America Ferrera, playing an impressionable young entrepreneur, and O.T. Fagbenle as Cameron Lautner, the man tasked with preparing WeWork for its ill-fated IPO.

This 8-part series promises to be an intoxicating tale anchored by two brilliant A-list actors. So, read on as we explain how to watch WeCrashed online now – and for free with Apple TV Plus.

How to watch WeCrashed online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, following the eponymous American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Arriving on March 25 is Pachinko, an epic family saga taking place over four generations and based on the New York Times Bestseller by Min Jin Lee. About a month later on April 29 we'll get Shining Girls. Another highly-anticipated serialisation of a best-selling novel, this taut thriller has Elizabeth Moss play a newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are derailed after enduring a traumatic assault.

And finally, due to be released "sometime in 2022" is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon , which promises a 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.