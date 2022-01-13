How to watch today's big Leica M11 launch

When is the Leica M11 event? The Leica M11 event is set to start on Thursday January 13 at 9am EST / 2pm GMT, which works out as 12am (AEST) on Friday January 14 in Australia. How long will the event last? Depending on how much Leica has to show, the event could last 30 minutes to one hour.

Update 13/1/22: The Leica M11 is now official – check out our news report about the new 61MP rangefinder camera.

Got a soft spot for Leica cameras? Then you should probably tune into today's "what makes a legend" launch, which will be live-streaming very soon.

While Leica has been very secretive about what the launch will be for, the latest rumors and leaks strongly suggest that we'll see the arrival of the Leica M11 – the latest installment in its long-running series of rangefinder cameras, which stretches back to the 1950s.

The event is due to kick off very soon at 9am EST / 2pm GMT today, or 12am (AEST) on Friday January 14 in Australia. So it's a good time to carve out an hour in your schedule to see what Leica has in store for what will likely be the successor to the Leica M10-P.

Based on the rumors, we're expecting to see the full-frame camera get a new sensor and possibly even internal storage, but here's how to tune in to find out all the announcements as they happen.

How to watch the Leica M11 camera launch

Unlike most camera manufacturers, Leica isn't hosting its livestream on its official YouTube page – instead, you'll need to head to the official launch page on the Leica website.

(Image credit: Leica)

The event kicks off at 9am EST / 2pm GMT today, which works out as 12am (AEST) on Friday January 14 in Australia. That makes it good timing for those in the US and Europe, if less so for those in Australia – but we'll have all of the details from the launch on TechRadar ready for when you wake up, if you can't tune in.

Right now, the launch page has a placeholder video of Leica Chairman Dr. Andreas Kaufmann standing next to a series of Leica prime lenses and telling viewers to "watch this space", but we're expecting it to be replaced by a livestream or pre-recorded video when the event kicks off.

What to expect from the Leica M11 launch

While Leica hasn't officially named the Leica M11 as the subject of its launch, a series of leaks have revealed that it's going to be the camera unveiled at today's event.

Leica Rumors claims that the camera will have a new 60.3MP sensor, which would be quite a leap over the 40MP Leica M10-R, and could give you the option of choosing between 60.3MP, 36.5MP and 18.8MP file sizes.

A leaked specs page from Park Cameras also suggests the M11 will have 64GB internal storage, which would be a first for an M-series camera, alongside the usual SD card slot.

(Image credit: Nokishita)

Lastly, an earlier leak picked up by Leica Rumors suggests the new M11 will dispense with the series' baseplate design, which has been a part of the series since the Leica M3 in 1954. Instead, there's likely to be a similar design to the Leica Q2 and Leica SL2, with a battery design that sits flush with the camera's base.

Despite all of these leaks, there are still some details (like official pricing) that we don't yet know – so if you're a fan of classic rangefinder cameras, it's well worth tuning into the live event that kicks off soon.