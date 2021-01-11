How to watch the Nvidia CES 2021 keynote: will we get some RTX laptops?

CES 2021 is here, and Nvidia has its major keynote Tuesday, January 12 at 12pm ET / 5PM BST / 9AM PT. We'll show you how to watch it live.

Nvidia launched its Ampere graphics card lineup in September 2020, led by the fantastic GeForce RTX 3080. However, Nvidia isn't stopping there. At CES 2021, we're expecting a full lineup of mobile GPUs for the best gaming laptops, but we might get some new desktop cards, too.

Nvidia hasn't officially announced what it's showing off at CES 2021, but we're expecting the show to be extremely exciting – Team Green has even started teasing it. And if you can't watch along with the livestream, don't worry, we'll have a live blog, too.

How to watch the Nvidia CES 2021 keynote live

You can watch the Nvidia CES 2021 keynote live either on its YouTube channel or on Twitch. Don't worry, though, we went ahead and embedded the YouTube stream directly above, so you don't need to go anywhere.

Nvidia will be hosting the stream on its own page, and will have outgoing links to every single platform that the keynote will be hosted on. And, don't worry, Nvidia is calling this event "GeForce RTX: Game On", so you can bet we're going to get a ton of gaming products at CES 2021.

What we expect from the Nvidia CES 2021 keynote

Nvidia is hot off the launch of its Ampere lineup of graphics cards, just recently launching the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on December 1, 2020. However, Nvidia is just getting started.

We seriously doubt that Nvidia is going to stop releasing Ampere desktop graphics cards any time soon – there were 12 GeForce cards last generation, and we expect the same this time around – and there are currently only 4 Ampere cards.

We've heard some rumors that Nvidia is getting ready to launch three new desktop graphics cards at CES 2021, and given that everyone is at home playing games still, we think that's pretty likely.

PC gaming is more than just desktop, though. We've also heard a lot of rumors about Nvidia launching its RTX 3000 mobility lineup for the best gaming laptops at CES 2021. Keep in mind that RTX 2000 graphics processors for laptops dropped at CES 2019 just months after the RTX 2080 hit the streets in September 2018 – the timing lines up perfectly.

We're sure Nvidia has some surprises up its sleeves, too, so we'll just have to wait and see what Nvidia has to offer at its CES 2021 keynote.