How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order

In the mood to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order? Whether you want to binge these action-packed adventures in release or chronological order, we're here to help you let loose on a high-octane holiday full of stunts and screeching tyres. Future films in the franchise have been hit by delays, but there's plenty of existing films to watch to keep you busy in the meantime.

When the first The Fast and the Furious movie raced into theatres, nobody thought it could possibly spawn a franchise of over ten films featuring increasingly ridiculous set pieces. But while not all of them are great - we've also ranked them by user score, so you can skip the less strong outings - there aren't many better ways to spend a rainy day than settling in to enjoy them all.

In terms of where the franchise is going next, Fast and Furious 9 was hit by a massive coronavirus-induced delay to April 2021, with 10 making way for it into 2022. That said, if you've watched all the Fast and Furious movies too many times already and absolutely need something new from the franchise, there is the rather silly Fast & Furious: Spy Racers animated show. There are two seasons of it available to stream now if you've really exhausted all other options.

Anyway, when it comes to the Fast and Furious movies in order you can watch right now, here are your options: 3, 2, 1, and GO!

Fast and the Furious movies in chronological order

Here's how you watch the Fast and Furious movies in chronological order:

The Fast and the Furious

The Turbo Charged Prelude (short film)

2 Fast 2 Furious

Los Bandoleros (short film)

Fast & Furious

Fast Five (US title)/Fast & Furious 5 (UK)

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7 (US)/Fast & Furious 7 (UK)

The Fate of the Furious (US)/Fast & Furious 8 (UK)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious 9 (April 2021)

Fast & Furious 10 (TBC)

As if the Fast and the Furious naming/numbering convention wasn’t complicated enough, the order the films were released doesn’t correspond exactly with on-screen continuity. That means watching the Fast and Furious movies in chronological order is weirdly complex.

The rogue element shaking everything up is Tokyo Drift. When Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto unexpectedly showed up at the end of that movie – returning to the franchise after sitting out 2 Fast 2 Furious – everybody assumed that fourth instalment Fast & Furious would pick up where that left off. But there was a glaring continuity issue – Han (Sung Kang), who’d been killed in Tokyo Drift, was alive and well in Fast & Furious.

As it turns out, Han actually makes his fateful trip to Tokyo at the end of Fast & Furious 6. We subsequently learn that British rogue agent Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham, who joined the series in Fast & Furious 6) was driving the car that killed Han, while the scene where Toretto turns up in Tokyo actually takes place during Furious 7/Fast & Furious 7. Got all that?

Fast & Furious 9 will pick up after The Fate of the Furious/Fast & Furious 8, with Charlize Theron’s Cipher back in action, along with John Cena starring as Dominic Toretto's brother (!) and rival. In the first official trailer we see Toretto wrenched from his quiet country life with Letty, until his quest to take down his brother sees him battling on buses and zooming over Thailand cliffs with a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket engine.

Whether F9 also ties into standalone spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is TBC – Dwayne Johnson and Statham are reportedly not in part 9, though it’ll be a massive surprise if they don’t show up in the series’ 10th and apparently final instalment.

There’s also a pair of official short films that expand the continuity. The Turbo Charged Prelude sets the scene for 2 Fast 2 Furious, explaining how Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner ends up in Miami. Los Bandoleros (written and directed by Vin Diesel), meanwhile, establishes key plot points for fourth movie Fast & Furious.

And while we’ve not included it in the chronological order list above, real Fast & Furious completists may want to check out crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow – while not technically a Fast & Furious movie, regular F&F director Justin Lin and star Sung Kang have both said the Han in Better Luck Tomorrow is the same character who later turns up in Tokyo Drift.

Meanwhile, kid-friendly spin-off Fast & Furious: Spy Racers drove onto Netflix on December 26. It’s centered on Dom Toretto’s younger cousin, Tony, but the tone is so different to the movies that we're unsure about calling it canon, so we've left it off the chronology above.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (US title)/Fast & Furious 5 (UK) (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (US)/Fast & Furious 7 (UK) (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (US)/Fast & Furious 8 (UK) (2017)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fast & Furious 9 (2020)

Fast & Furious 10 (2021)

Normally it’s not that hard to work out the release order of movies in a long-running franchise – you just go on the number in the title. The Fast and the Furious movies, however, don’t follow normal naming conventions, particularly in the US.

It was all so simple in the early days, when the original The Fast and the Furious was followed by the pun-driven 2 Fast 2 Furious. Japan-set The Fast and the Furious 3 was subtitled Tokyo Drift, but things got seriously weird for the franchise’s fourth instalment, which was simply called Fast & Furious. No way anyone could get confused by that – though on the plus side, at least it wasn’t called Fast & Four-ious.

From there, American viewers were treated to a moveable feast of titling, with Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and (bizarrely) The Fate of the Furious. Brits, meanwhile, got a rather more consistent Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious 7, and Fast & Furious 8.

Fast & Furious 9 and 10 are definitely happening – the 10th movie will be the last in the series – but don’t be surprised if those names are slightly different when the films are released in the US.

The Fast and the Furious movies, ranked

With the possible exception of Mission: Impossible, long-running franchises don’t generally get better as they go on. But, based on a ranking of Fast & Furious movies assembled from IMDb user scores, it took five instalments for the series to hit its peak. Indeed, that was the start of a three-movie golden run for the saga, before it dropped off slightly with The Fate of the Furious. The first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, remains the franchise lowpoint.