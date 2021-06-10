Summer Game Fest kicks off on June 10 (that's today!) with a live world premiere showcase, called Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley taking place in just a few hours.

Keighley has already revealed that there will be more than 30 games showcased at today's event, which will include new game reveals, long-awaited updates and a few surprises. In addition, there will be musical performances from Weezer and Japanese Breakfast.

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live.

How to watch Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live

(Image credit: Summer Game fest)

Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live starts on June 10 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm BST (or June 11 at 3am AEST), with Day of the Devs kicking off after the showcase.

You can watch the world premiere showcase on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. But you'll also be able to watch the whole stream right here as we'll be embedding the video above as soon as it goes live.

Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live: what we expect

Geoff Keighley has already revealed that we can expect over 30 games to make an appearance at Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live - with some surprises set to be thrown in too.

We've already seen a "hype reel" trailer for the event, which features Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sable, Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, Returnal, Dying Light 2, Psychonauts 2, Life is Strange: True Colors, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Resident Evil Village, Vampire: The Masquerade, SIFU, and Overwatch 2. Who knows if these will feature at the event later today.

Other games confirmed to be making an appearance are Escape from Tarkov, the new Borderlands spin-off Wonderlands and Call of Duty Warzone: Season 4.

We're hoping that Elden Ring could make a surprise appearance, as well as the new Call of Duty. Though we're not holding our breath.

In addition to a sleuth of games, Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live will also feature special guests including Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito.