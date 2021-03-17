How to watch Samsung's Unpacked March 2021 show

Samsung’s latest launch event is on the horizon, kicking off across the world at 10am EST / 7am PST / 2pm GMT on Wednesday March 17.

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked marks the first live event to be hosted by the South Korean giant since January’s Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, so we’re excited to see what new devices it brings to the table.

We're expecting Samsung to use the event to launch the long-rumored Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones – the successors to one of the company's best-selling phones of 2020, the Galaxy A51 – alongside possible appearances from the Galaxy Watch 4 , Watch 4 Active and potentially even the next entry in the Galaxy Z Flip foldable series. We can dream, can’t we?

As such, you’re probably wanting to know how to watch it. Well, it's pretty simple, as Samsung Unpacked events are always easy to watch online.

How to watch the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung hosts its Unpacked livestreams on a range of video hosting websites – above you can find the YouTube video to watch, but it's also available on Samsung's website and more.

To stay updated on everything set to be announced at the event, you can sign up for email alerts from Samsung or, better yet, stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest happenings. We’ll be sure to cover each official reveal, alongside posting our in-depth analysis and off-the-cuff thoughts on what does (and doesn’t) get a mention.