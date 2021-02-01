How to use WhatsApp biometric security features for Web

WhatsApp is rolling out biometric security logins for selected devices when connecting to WhatsApp Web.

Following concerns about security, it seems the messaging app is trying to prove how secure it can be even if it's from outsiders hackers and not itself.

Currently, WhatsApp users can log in to their Web portal by scanning a QR code. This means that if your phone is stolen and someone gets access to your WhatsApp they can easily link it with their web browser.

Though most of us would totally shut down our phones if stolen, this is still a concern WhatsApp believes needs fixing. As a result, they are making it possible to add biometric security for phones with those capabilities.

The new security addition will work on Apple devices operating iOS 14 and above with Touch ID or Face ID. For Android, it will work with those which have compatible with Biometric Authentication, which includes Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock or Iris Unlock.

How to turn it on

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Android: Tap More options.

iPhone: Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Web/Desktop.