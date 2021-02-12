How to turn off 5G on your iPhone

The new iPhone 12's are 5G enabled but expansion of 5G in South Africa is still in its early stages.

Vodacom and MTN are both able to offer 5G with their iPhone 12 contracts, with Vodacom recently informing consumers they can now enable their SIMS to access this network.

If you're someone who lives outside of 5G range or don't really feel the need to sit on this superfast network, being more than happy with your 4G connection, then you may want to turn off 5G.

Luckily, Apple has made sure it's possible to toggle your connectivity quite simply. This means that if you want to stay off 5G for the most part but hop on when necessary it's pretty much just the click of a switch.

Among their settings Apple has chosen, 5G On, 5G Auto and LTE. 5G On uses 5G whenever possible no matter the battery life. 5G Auto takes into account low-battery and avoids 5G during this time and LTE is basically 5G Off.

Here is how to turn off 5G: