How to tell if a game is optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

If you want to know which games have been optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it’s thankfully super easy to find out.

Games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves have all been upgraded on Microsoft’s new console, but how do you know what else has been spruced up?

When games were enhanced for Xbox One X, Microsoft only made it clear on a game’s store information page. Fortunately, though, it’s far easier to tell if one of your favorite titles has been giving the next-gen treatment.

Here’s how to tell if a game has been optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Look for the Series X/S icon

(Image credit: The Verge)

Every game that has been optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will now have an 'X/S' icon over its game art. This is a clear indicator that a game will now benefit from higher frame rates, greater visual fidelity and faster load times, and are perfect to show off what the new Xbox consoles can do.

Games that haven’t been optimized for the two next-gen consoles will not feature this icon on their game art. They'll still run on the new Xbox consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, but haven't been upgraded specifically by the developer.

Group by console type

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best ways to display all the games that have been upgraded for Xbox Series X and S is to group by console type. This will organize all the games in your library into distinct categories: optimized for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, Xbox 360 games and Xbox games.

Simply head to 'My Games & Apps' > 'Games' and then chose 'Group by console type' instead of the default 'Sort by A-Z'. This is extremely useful if you already have a large library of games installed, and it's also a great way to see if any games have recently received an upgrade.

Check the Microsoft Store

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Of course, a tried and tested method is checking a game's product information on the Microsoft Store. While you're unlikely to do this to see if a game you already own has been optimized, Microsoft at least makes it clear which games have been upgraded before you buy.

Again, you can see which games have been giving some extra attention by the prominent X/S icon on the game art, along with details in a game's 'Capabilities' section.