How To Get To Asgard In Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The legends of the Norse Gods Thor, Loki, and Odin are indelibly tied to the idea of being a viking, and it's an area Assassin's Creed Valhalla explores in depth.

However, because it's in a Ravensthorpe based side quest, you might well miss out on it. That would be a huge shame, as it's essentially a mini narrative all on its own.

Once you go to Asgard, you'll play as Havi (or Odin, as we might know him), navigating some classic Norse myths in the company of Freyja, Thor, and Loki.

It's separate from the main game narrative of Eivor, but has some symbolic links and adds a lot of layers to the story, as well as being a gorgeous location worthy of being explored.

What Do I Need To Do To Go To Asgard?

Before the Asgard quest line opens up, you will need to build the Seer's Hut in Ravensthorpe. This is where Valka lives, the woman who gave you the drink which inspired your vision back in Norway.

It's these visions which are the key to arriving in Asgard. The hut costs 800 Supplies and 60 Raw Materials, and cannot be built until Valka arrives in England; this occurs after your settlement has reached Level 3.

Once it is built, Valka will ask to speak with you, and will need some plants gathered for her potion. Thankfully, these plants can be easily found around the waterfall behind Valka's hut for the first trip.

After that, you'll find them further afield. Return to her and she will turn the plants into a potion, and after drinking it, Eivor will pass out, then wake up in Asgard, with Havi's body.

The narrative explanation is that this drink allows Eivor to experience and live through Odin's memories; it's basically a low tech Animus inside the high tech Animus.

What Do You Do In Asgard?

Asgard is best thought of as another location in the game, like Norway or England. It has its own treasures, mysteries, and viewpoints, and can be explored freely every time you go there.

It also has a central narrative with its own linear story, broken up into different parts. You can explore Asgard for as long as you want, and can return to Eivor's storyline by going to the very north west corner of Asgard and heading through the gates.

As you gather more plants for the Seer, other realms will open up with more narrative to explore, but you can always return to Asgard at any time to explore by going to Valka's hut.

In Asgard, Havi has the same weapons as Eivor, as well as the same Skills, Abilities, and any XP you gain for Havi counts for Eivor. Your mount, however, is different, as it becomes a glorious moose instead of a horse.