How to get Apple Fitness Plus

Apple Fitness Plus is a new on-demand workout service that lets you take part in instructor-led classes at home.

Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99 per month or $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$119.99 per year, but if you buy a new Apple Watch, you can claim a three-month free trial to see if it suits you. If you already own an Apple Watch, you get one month free.

What you'll need

To use Apple Fitness Plus, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. An Apple Watch adds a lot to the experience too, streaming your heart rate, distance travelled and calories burned directly to the screen so you can see how hard you're working in real time.

Different type of workout will require different equipment. Indoor cardio sessions will need an exercise bike or treadmill, and strength workouts will require weights, but there are also lots of workouts that require nothing more than an exercise mat.

Apple Fitness Plus is found in the Fitness app. Can't see it? You'll need to update your iPhone to iOS 14.2, or update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.2.

Updating your iPhone is a straightforward process, provided you have an iPhone 6 or later. Start by plugging in the charger and connecting the phone to the internet via Wi-Fi. Tap 'Settings' and go to 'General' and select 'Software update'. Tap 'Download and install', and follow any instructions asking you to temporarily move apps to make room for the update.

Once the update has finished downloading, tap 'Install' to finish the process, or 'Later' if you'd like to defer it. When the update is installed, open the Fitness app and tap the new 'Fitness+' tab to begin.

(Image credit: Apple)

If your Apple Watch isn't already running watchOS 7.2, ensure your iPhone is up to date using the instructions above, and look for a notification on your Watch informing you that an update is available.

Place your Apple Watch on its charger, open the Watch app on your iPhone, and tap 'My Watch'. Select 'General', then tap 'Software update' and download the update.

Apple warns that it could take up to an hour for the update to complete, so be patient and keep your Watch on its charger.

If you have an iPad or Apple TV, you'll find the Fitness app in the App Store.

Redeem your free trial

Bought a new Apple Watch? After you activate it, you'll have three months to start your free trial of Apple Fitness Plus. After then, you'll need to buy a subscription.