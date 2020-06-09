How to download iPadOS 13.5 update

Apple released iPadOS in late 2019 and it brought a redesigned operating system for owners of nearly all Apple tablets (aside from some of the oldest models).

Apple first announced the new operating system - a fork off iOS built to take advantage of iPads’ larger screens - back in June at WWDC 2019 , although we were left waiting until September 24, 2019, for it to hit slates.

Now, Apple is onto iPadOS 13.5 that is ready and waiting to be downloaded to your tablet. Unfortunately, the oldest iPads can’t upgrade to iPadOS - specifically, the original iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini 3.

Check below to make sure you’ve got a run you through a (very short) step-by-step process.

1. Back up your iPad before installing iPadOS 13.5

If you want to download iPadOS, we recommend you back up your existing iPad first - just in case. That way, you can restore your tablet’s settings, apps, and data should the update go awry.

To learn how, check out our ultimate guide on how to back up your iPad .

2. Download from Settings

Thankfully, we’re done with the arduous beta stage, and getting the iPadOS update is a breeze. You’ll need to be connected to WiFi to upgrade.

Head to Settings > General > Software Update. Hit the button to update to iPadOS (at the time of writing it's version iPadOS 13.5) and you’ll get the process started.

Given that it’s the first version of iPadOS, this may be an extensive process, so expect the full updating process to take some time. Your iPad will need to download the full update, prepare the tablet, then install the update.

If you have Automatic Updates turned on, the update should auto-install anyway according to Apple protocol - i.e., overnight if your device is plugged in.

3. That's basically it

That's it. That's all there should be to getting iPadOS today, although the initial phase may mean everyone is clamoring for the update at the same time.