How to delete your Netflix history: delete your Continue Watching list

Netflix finally lets you delete your history on the service, assuming you own an Android or iOS device. You can't completely delete everything you've ever watched on Netflix (though you could create a new profile if you want a fresh start from the algorithm's recommendations). You can now delete entries from the Continue Watching list, though, which is probably enough for most users.

Right now, this feature is only available on Android and iOS, and we've only tested it on the former so far. Still, deleting your Netflix history does work, and removing an entry on your Continue Watching list will get rid of that TV show or movie on all devices.

We'll explain how to delete your Netflix history below.

How to delete your Netflix Continue Watching list

Deleting your Netflix history is simple. On your Android or iOS device, go to the Continue Watching list on the Netflix app, then click the three dots on any entry. A sub-menu will pop up. Select the bottom option that says 'Remove from row'.

A menu will come up confirming the choice you've made. Doing this removes the movie or TV show in question from your Continue Watching row, though you can search for the item individually again later and watch it from where you left off if you want to.

Below is a step-by-step image of how it works:

Click the top-right corner to display this image in full screen. (Image credit: Future)

And that's it: you're done.

Why should you delete entries from your Netflix Continue Watching list?

That's easy: maybe you watched one episode of a TV show you hated, and you don't want to be haunted by it every single time you open the Netflix app. Maybe you streamed an embarrassing erotic thriller on a particularly lonely night, and now you have friends coming over for a group viewing session of Extraction with Chris Hemsworth (oh no!). Maybe you're watching anime.

There are all kinds of reasons you might want to delete your Netflix history, then, and it's a nice there's finally a way to curate your homepage to your liking.