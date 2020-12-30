How to build a website using GoDaddy

Having a website is the beginning of your business venture’s success. As you start building your website, the first thing that comes to mind are the sky-high fees of web developers and web designers and then there’s content.

Thanks to easy do-it-yourself website builders, you can now create a website for free without the need for professional web developing or web design help. Tons of these website builders offer free plans which include free albeit limited features, but, if you’re a budding entrepreneur looking for an easy way to get that necessary online presence.

GoDaddy isn’t just a platform for hosting the most powerful websites, it’s also become a platform for easy, do it yourself website building. As you create your brand, and, eventually a name for your business, GoDaddy offers you all the tools you need in getting that professional site up and running in no time. Since GoDaddy features pre-built professionally made templates, you’re guaranteed to always end up with an awesome-looking site.

We've put together a list of the best website builder software around

These are the best web hosting services for your website

Also check out our roundup of the best web design software

GoDaddy lets you have a website that can help you provide a great user experience for your potential customers and to reach more people and increase your audience at the same time. The best thing about it being free is that you can eventually upgrade to a premium plan anytime you’re ready to take a step forward.

If you want to be on your way to creating an amazing website with GoDaddy, you’ll find the steps below helpful:

1. Create an account with GoDaddy

Log on to GoDaddy’s websites page and click on “I need a website”. Here, you will be asked if you want to: Create a Site With Websites + Marketing, Create a WordPress Website or Hire a GoDaddy Web Designer. Go with the first option.

Creating an account is as easy as signing up on any other page. GoDaddy will not require any commitment or credit card information to proceed, making it absolutely free.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

Once you’re done, you’ll be asked to answer some questions, the first being the category your website falls under. You can choose from the suggested categories namely online store, cosmetics and beauty supply, coming soon, blog or non profit, or you can also type in your desired category and click on next.

Alternatively, hovering your mouse over Websites + Marketing also lets you see these options upfront, so you can choose whether you’re going with Website Builder, Online Store, or Digital Marketing Suite. We’re going with GoDaddy’s Website Builder this time so click on that.

If you went with hovering your mouse over Websites + Marketing and chose Website Builder, it will take you to the Website Builder page directly, from where you can click on Start for Free. This will take you to the account sign up page. You can also click on Explore Templates where you can have a good look at the available templates you can choose from later on.

2. Name your site

Next, GoDaddy will ask you what you want to name your site. This can still be changed, so you can also just put in whatever comes to mind. Click on next. Proceed to step 3.

3. Start building

As soon as you’re done naming your site, GoDaddy will let you into its website builder where you can start working on your site. From here, all the free features will be available.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

You’ll begin editing by picking out the theme you want to use on your site. To do this, click on Theme on the far right and browse through lots of available free themes you can use. From here you may also change the theme’s colors and fonts, letting you customize your pages to your heart’s content, and even preview the changes you want to make so you can get a better feel of it before applying the changes. Once done, simply click on Done.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

4. Customize

GoDaddy lets you add images and videos to make your site look awesome. Here, you can choose the images provided with the template, stock images, or use your own photos by uploading them to your media library. Ideally, using your own images adds a personal touch and can help with your branding so it’s highly recommended.

Next stop: text. Your website is just as good as its content, so this is a pretty important step. Changing any text on the template is easy - click on the text and start typing. Since the free trial limits the text box movements, you can add a new section anytime you need to add more options than what are available. By default, your theme gives you a header section, an about us section, a contact us section and a footer.

An “add section” button can be found at the bottom of each available section to let you add a few more. Clicking on this button will give you a long list of options for the new section you want to add: a photo gallery, an about page, blog, online stores, calendar, video, audio, HTML, PayPal, contact us, social, and a lot more. From the selection, you are able to add up to 20 sections per page.

If you want to customize further by adding pages you need, GoDaddy lets you do so. Click on the home button (aptly represented by a tiny house icon) and then click on add. From here, you can add up to 50 pages which, in reality, is not that much necessary. The good thing is that you can control the number of pages you want to add or keep on your site.

5. Customize your settings

You’re done with the fun part, and all the internal stuff will need to be taken care of. Everything from your site’s basic information to your Search Engine Optimization (SEO) settings should be managed, and you can do that from here. You can add/change your email address, change the category, optimize your pages, sign up to Google Analytics, track cookies and set alerts, and a lot more.

6. Advanced settings

After the basics, you can go ahead and tap into the advanced settings of your site. It’s a good idea to add social media buttons or customize your header to give your site a little more finesse. It won’t hurt to want to make your site more gorgeous than it already is, and GoDaddy provides tons of free features you can utilize apart from social media buttons or header logos. You can use this time to customize your settings to your heart’s content.

7. Connect your own domain

Registering your domain is essential before you can proceed with your GoDaddy website, unless an unnecessarily long and hard-to-remember website name is alright with you. Besides, it’s an easy process not to mention affordable.

If you already own a domain name, you can easily connect it to your newly-built website. If you don’t, GoDaddy will give you one for a small annual fee of $11.99 (rate applies only to the first year). GoDaddy will give you suggestions based on how you named your site initially, or you can search for a domain you like. Either of these two options will let you have a domain name that doesn’t look like this www.sourcreamonion.godaddysites.com.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

8. Publish your site

Now that you have a domain, you’re ready to publish your site. Before you do that though, a preview will not hurt. In fact, a test run can make a lot of difference. You can avoid broken links, inappropriate content, add relevant media and information, and so much more.

That’s it! Your site with GoDaddy is ready to conquer the world, and with the simple and easy steps, it wasn’t that bad even for a fresh website owner, an inexperienced website creator, or a budding entrepreneur. It’s a great thing GoDaddy has made website creation not just simple and easy, but also free to give everyone a chance at online marketing.

After publishing your site, be sure to start looking into promoting your website. Your website is alive and soon viewers will be flocking like birds to see what you have to offer, but not before you’re able to lure them into visiting. Email and social marketing campaigns often help, and you can start with the simplest such as adding blogs, videos, CTA’s, and even touching up on more advanced SEO options. Don’t forget to constantly check up on how your site is doing with Google Analytics.

A final word

Your free GoDaddy site just got better- not only were you able to create your own website from scratch with little to no web design and web development knowledge, you were also able to customize it to fit your brand’s needs, and prepared it for promotion via social media and other channels.

GoDaddy offers the free trial for an entire month, which should be enough time for you to decide whether or not GoDaddy’s hosting fits your needs, and at the end of the month, you should be able to easily tell whether staying with GoDaddy would be a good idea, or if you should be looking elsewhere. We think there’s no harm in giving GoDaddy a chance. It is one of the best tools you can have for the success of your business.