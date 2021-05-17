Google IO: how to watch the Android 12 unveiling event as it happens

It's almost time for Google IO 2021, a three-day conference that kicks off May 18, and the most important event is the keynote speech on that first day at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or 3am AET on May 19.

We'll very likely see Android 12 shown off at the Google IO keynote event, and there's a real possibility of more things too - perhaps improvements to Wear OS, a new Google Home Hub, the Pixel 5a, Pixel Buds A or Pixel Watch.

So if you're a fan of Android phones, or Google's products and services in general, it's worth tuning in to the Google IO keynote speech, to see what happens. Thankfully, that's an easy task.

How to watch Google IO 2021

As with virtually every tech unveiling, Google has created a YouTube livestream for the keynote speech. You can see it above or find it by clicking here.

This is a premier-style live stream, so it'll go live 20 minutes before the event, but you can see a placeholder image now. You can also set a reminder for when the live stream properly begins.

When Google IO takes place, we'll be bringing you our ongoing analysis and commentary via a live blog, so check back on the day for that.