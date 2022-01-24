Meet the TechRadar team

The TechRadar team are dedicated to bringing you news, features, how-tos and in-depth reviews of the latest and greatest technology.
We love tech, and we're unashamedly geeky about it. So we'll tell you what we think in a fair, unbiased way. That's what we're about.
Based throughout the world - with offices in the US, UK, Australia, India, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, South Africa and the Middle East - the TechRadar team are constantly on the hunt for the hottest stories, leaks, rumors, announcements and launches.
You can tip us on stories: news@techradar.com
Gareth Beavis
Global Editor-in-Chief
One of the founding members of TechRadar, Gareth loves phones and fitness tech with an equal, unhealthy passion. He has written over 4,000 articles for TechRadar, has contributed expert insight to a number of other publications and represented the brand on TV and radio for multiple channels.
Email | Articles | Twitter
John McCann
Global Managing Editor
John oversees the day-to-day running of TechRadar, loves a smartphone and heads-up the site's automotive content, with a focus on EVs and PHEVs. He joined TechRadar a decade ago as staff writer, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry.
Email | Articles | Twitter
UK
TechRadar UK Editorial
Matt Hanson
Senior Editor, Computing
Matt has written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. If you're encountering a problem or need some advice with your PC or Mac, drop him a line on Twitter.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Carrie Skinner
Homes Editor
Carrie-Ann Skinner has more than two decades experience in journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices, as well as large and small appliances including vacuums, air fryers, and blenders. Outside work, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Mark Wilson
Cameras Editor
Mark has worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, and is attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. In a former life, he won the Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year, before he discovered the strange joys of a 4am for a photo shoot.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Cat Ellis
Fitness and Wellbeing Editor
Cat has been a technology journalist for 11 years, and cut her teeth on mags including PC Plus and PC Format. She's a trained run leader, and enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement. If you have a story about fitness trackers, treadmills, running shoes, e-bikes, or any other fitness tech, drop her an email.
Email | Articles | Twitter
James Peckham
Phones Editor
James has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade, bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Henry St Leger
News & Features Editor
Henry covers the pressing stories of the day with verve, moxie and aplomb – specialising in TVs and projectors while also reporting on VR, gaming, smart speakers, and the wider technology industry. As a graduate of English Literature and persistent theatre enthusiast, he'll usually be found forcing Shakespeare puns into his technology articles.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Olivia Tambini
Audio and Music Editor
Olivia covers everything from headphones to music streaming services. She's a popular music graduate who worked in the music industry before finding her calling in journalism. She's been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live, chaired panel discussions on diversity in music festival lineups, and her bylines include T3, Stereoboard and Croco Magazine.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Vic Hood
Gaming Editor
Vic is an award-winning games journalist, bringing experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Adam Vjestica
Senior Staff Writer, Gaming
Adam is a Senior Gaming Writer at TechRadar. A law graduate with an exceptional track record in content creation, Adam has penned scintillating copy for various technology sites and also established his very own award-nominated video games website. He once played Halo 5: Guardians for over 51 hours for charity.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Jess Weatherbed
Staff Writer, Computing
Jess is TechRadar's Computing writer, covering hardware, PC gaming and peripherals. She also likes to dabble in digital art and can often be found playing games of both the PC and Tabletop variety, occasionally streaming to the disappointment of everyone.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Daryl Baxter
Staff Writer, Software & Downloads
Daryl reports on everything software-related. In his spare time, he's written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', alongside podcasting and usually found playing games old and new on his PC and iPad. If you have a story about a newly-updated app or one that's about to launch, drop him a line.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Tom Power
Staff Writer, Entertainment
As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news. An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Hamish Hector
Staff Writer
Hamish has been writing about tech and gaming for multiple years, and now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you'll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Axel Metz
Trainee Staff Writer
Axel is a London-based Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies. Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Josephine Watson
Deputy Managing Editor
Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a huge advocate for internet safety and education, and fights for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Julia Sagar
Editor-in-Chief, Retail
Julia works across a wide range of leading consumer tech and lifestyle brands, including TechRadar. A former editor of global design website Creative Bloq, she has over 15 years’ experience in journalism, and was part of the team that launched TechRadar. When she isn't reviewing mattresses, she can usually be found writing about anything from green energy to graphic design.
Email | Articles | Twitter
James Pickard
Deals Editor
After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James has over five years experience covering the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247. When not deals hunting, he can be found on the PS5 or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Mike McNally
Chief Sub-Editor
The others may write the words, but it's Mike who molds them into the beautiful prose you see before your very eyes.
Email
TechRadar Pro Editorial
Désiré Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro
Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com where he discovered the joys of global techfests, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. He has an affinity for anything hardware and staunchly refuses to stop writing reviews of obscure products or cover niche B2B software-as-a-service providers.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Mike Moore
News & Features Editor, TechRadar Pro
Mike has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
Email | Articles | Twitter
US
TechRadar US Editorial
Nick Pino
Senior Editor, Home Entertainment
Nick Pino covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He's written for TechRadar, GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade, and he has a degree in computer science he's not using if anyone wants it.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Jackie Thomas
Editor, Computing
Jackie is fat, queer and extremely online. Computers are the devil, but she just happens to be a satanist. If you need to know anything about computing components, PC gaming or the best laptop on the market, don't be afraid to drop her a line on Twitter or through email.
Email | Articles | Twitter
John Loeffler
Staff Writer, Computing
John is a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Mackenzie Frazier
Deals Editor
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Articles
Australia
TechRadar Australia Editorial
Sharmishta Sarkar
Managing Editor, APAC
Sharmishta loves all things photography, something she discovered while chasing monkeys in the wilds of India. While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, she's also an avid reader and has become a passionate proponent of ereaders, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about the convenience of these underrated devices.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Stephen Lambrechts
Senior Editor
Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, and consuming all forms of media at the highest quality possible.
Email | Articles | Twitter
Harry Domanski
Staff Writer
Harry is an Australian Journalist for TechRadar with an ear to the ground for future tech, and the other in front of a vintage amplifier. He likes stories told in charming ways, and content consumed through massive screens. He also likes to get his hands dirty with the ethics of the tech.
Email | Articles
India
TechRadar India Editorial
Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi
Gaming and Home Appliances
An Indian journalist toying with smartphones, associated apps and home appliances. When he isn't busy researching gadgets and apps, Rudra takes up paper and pen to write for his growing digital fans on the Hindi rap circuit.
Middle East
TechRadar Middle East Editorial
Nordics
TechRadar Nordics Editorial
Italy
TechRadar Italy Editorial
Benelux
TechRadar Benelux Editorial
Spain
TechRadar Spain Editorial
TechRadar US Advertising
David Kaye, VP East Coast, Sales Department
Steve Friedman, VP West Coast, Sales Department
TechRadar UK Advertising
Head of Commercial, Technology: Dave Randall
Email | +44 (0) 1225 687 615
TechRadar Australia Advertising
Sales Director: Paul Marttila
TechRadar Benelux and Spain Advertising
Benelux Sales Manager: Ruud Pouwels
TechRadar Middle East Advertising
Sales Director: Sam McClusky
Email | +971 55 350 6006
TechRadar India Advertising
Media Ops, Director: neeraj@strategence.in
TechRadar Nordics Advertising
Nordic Sales Manager: Thomas Bjällhag
Nordic Sales Manager: Jeanette Løkkemyhr
Head of Digital: Lisa Erichsen
TechRadar Ecommerce
Editor-in-Chief, Ecommerce Division: James Rivington
Jobs: Visit our jobs and work experience for latest vacancies at Future Publishing and information about work experience.
TechRadar problems: if you encounter a problem with this website, please email. Please remember to state the nature of the problem, the URL of the page and your system setup.
Bath office
Future Publishing Limited, The Ambury, Quay House.
Tel: 01225 442244
London office
Future Publishing Limited, 1-10 Praed Mews W21QY
Switchboard: 01225 442244
New York office
Future US, Inc. 11 Hanover Square, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10005
Sydney office
Future Publishing (Overseas) Limited, PO Box 1077, Mount Street, North Sydney, NSW 2059