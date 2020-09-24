Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080: find stock here

RTX 3080 orders: quick links US: Nvidia: currently out of stock Best Buy: currently out of stock Amazon: currently out of stock Newegg: currently out of stock B&H: stock 'coming soon' Micro Center: unavailable online Adorama: temporarily unavailable UK: Nvidia: currently out of stock Overclockers: available to pre-order Scan: check for latest stock information Ebuyer: available to pre-order AU: Scorptec: currently out of stock Mwave: some units available PLE Computers: currently out of stock

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 is the best graphics card money can buy - but there's a pretty big catch, as at the moment it remains incredibly difficult to buy an RTX 3080 anywhere on the internet.

If you want to try your luck at the more powerful card, we show you where to buy the RTX 3090 as well - but it looks like stock is just as scarce with that GPU as well at the moment.

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock issues mean that this new GPU sold out incredibly quickly due to huge demand, leaving many people frustrated and disappointed. It didn't help that many 'scalpers' were likely to be trying to get hold of the cards as well to sell on eBay and other sites for vastly inflated prices.

One of the only ways to get hold of an Nvidia RTX 3080 at the moment is to buy a pre-built PC with one installed. Not ideal if you were only looking for an upgrade to your existing rig, but PC makers still have these in stock, and you could always sell your existing PC to make up for the extra expense. This won't be for everyone, but we've included the best RTX 3080 PC's we've found in stock at the bottom of this guide as well.

While RTX 3080 stock is low, and buying one is still tricky, we're here to help by checking all the major sites to see who has RTX 3080 stock.

We'll be updating this article regularly, so keep an eye on it to make sure you don't miss out.

The latest Nvidia RTX 3080 deals available now

We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3080 stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RTX 3080 in the US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3080 are now live in the US, but the demand has resulted in many retailers' websites crashing, so you may need to be patient and refresh occasionally to get to the page where you can place your order.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Nvidia

Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3080? While the company sells the founders edition of the RTX 3080 for $699, it's currently out of stock.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Amazon

Amazon's RTX 3080 page is showing, which is good news. The bad news, is that at the moment every version of the RTX 3080 (Amazon is stocking third party models from the likes of MSI and PNY) is 'Currently unavailable'. But, this may be your best bet to get one once stock goes live.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Newegg

Newegg's website is now up! But all RTX 3080 cards are out of stock at the moment. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK GAMING edition sells for $729.99 and you can get $30 off with the VGAPCJY55 promo code. You can choose to 'Auto notify' when stock comes back in, however.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at B&H

The B&H website went down early on, but now it's back up. It's selling a range of RTX 3080 cards, including the Zotac Gaming RTX 3080 Trinity for $699, but they are all 'coming soon'. You can ask the website to notify you when they are available, however.

Where to buy RTX 3080 in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is now on sale in the UK as well, though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we've found so far:

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Ebuyer

Good news! Ebuyer's website isn't down at the moment! But, while we can see what the site is offering, it only allows you to pre-order. This may be your best chance in the UK to get an RTX 3080, though. The Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3080 is the cheapest at £649.98, followed by the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 for £689.99. Stock will apparently arrive on Friday September 25.

Nvidia RTX 3080 deals at Nvidia

Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3080? While the company sells the founders edition of the RTX 3080 for £649, it's currently out of stock.

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Scan

Scan is also supposedly selling RTX 3080 cards, and the website (which was down earlier) is now back up and showing several RTX 3080 cards. However, there doesn't seem to be a way to purchase the cards just yet. Worth keeping an eye on it, though.

Where to buy RTX 3080 in Australia

Like everywhere else. Australian stockists are mostly sold out of RTX 3080 GPUs. That said, there are a couple of specific models still available to pre-order. Here's what we've found so far:

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Mwave

Most of the RTX 3080 models listed at Mwave are unsurprisingly sold out, however, there are a couple that are still available for pre-order. These include the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10GB Video Card (AU$1,639) and the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10GB Video Card (AU$1,469).

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at Scorptec (OUT OF STOCK)

Unfortunately, Scorptec is currently out of stock of Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs. That said, we will keep an eye on the stockist's site and update you if/when new stock becomes available for pre-order.

Nvidia RTX 3080 stock at PLE Computers (OUT OF STOCK)

Just like the retailer above, PLE Computers' allocation of Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs has been completely exhausted. With that in mind, we will keep checking the site in order to notify you should any additional stock become available.

Where to buy RTX 3080 gaming PCs

If you're desperate for an Nvidia RTX 3080 and are prepared to spend some cash, then you can buy pre-made gaming desktops that come with the GPU installed. If you were going to do a big overhaul of your gaming rig anyway, this may not be a bad way to make sure you get an RTX 3080.

Nvidia RTX 3080 gaming PCs at iBuyPower

iBuyPower has a range of gaming PCs with RTX 3080 GPUs in stock now, with a range of configurations and prices that start at $1,999 with an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3080, of course.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC - Intel i9-10850K - GeForce RTX 3080 $2,299 at Newegg

This impressive gaming PC comes with a powerful 10-core Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and that all-important RTX 3080. Available on September 22 and limited to one per customer for $2,299.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC - Intel i7 10700 - GeForce RTX 3080 $1,899 at Newegg

This PC comes with more modest specs, so an 8-core Intel i7 and 16GB of RAM, but it still has the RTX 3080 and at $1,899 is more affordable as well. Again, it goes on sale on September 22, and it's a limit of one per customer.

Novatech Elite Panther - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X - GeForce RTX 3080 £2,309.99 at Novatech

In the UK, Novatech is now selling gaming PCs with the RTX 3080 installed. This one has an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 500GB M.2 SSD and a 2TB SATA drive.

Novatech Elite Python - Intel Core i9 10850K - GeForce RTX 3080 £2,279.99 at Novatech

If you want an Intel-based gaming PC with an RTX 3080, Novatech also has this, with an Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 3080, 16GB of RAM, 500GB M.2 SSD and a 2TB SATA drive.

Novatech Reign Paladin - Intel Core i7 10700K - GeForce RTX 3080 £2,669.99 at Novatech

This powerful PC is pitched at gamers and content creators, and comes with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of high performance RAM, a 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB SSD and a 4TB hard drive, and it's water-cooled as well. Oh, and of course it packs an RTX 3080.

