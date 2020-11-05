Vodacom releases its Black Friday specials

Vodacom has released its first week of Black Friday deals. There are various contract deals available, which include specials on dual-smartphone contracts with 24 and 36-month options.

The first week of deals will expire on November 9. New specials will be made available after this, although there is no given date or information on when these will be made available.

2x Huawei P30 Lite 2020 on Smart XS+ | R499 x 24| This special comes with 350MM Anytime data and 50 minutes per month on a on Smart XS+. To sweeten the deal, Vodacom is throwing in 20GB of data once-off and 50 SMSs. Act fast though as this deal expires in 2 days.View Deal

LG Velvet 5G + InTouch Alarm Clock on Smart XS+ | R429 x 36 | This package comes with 350MB Anytime data and 50 minutes on Smart XS+. Vodacom are throwing in a free black Intouch alarm clock wireless charger and 20GB once-off data.View Deal

Huawei MatePad T8 32GB + Bluetooth headset |R199 x 24| If you're wanting to update your gadgets, you can get Huawei's MatePad with 1GB anytime data a month, as well as a free Bluetooth headset for just under R200 a month. View Deal

Huawei Nova 5T + Watch Fit on SmartData 1GB |R499 x 24| For the ultimate 3-in-1 deal, Vodacom is offering the chance to get the Huawei Nova 5T with 1GB anytime data and 75 minutes, plus 20 GB once off data and 25 SMSs. The service provider is also throwing in a free Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker Single CM510 and a free Huawei Watch Fit.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A11 32GB and Watch Active | R199 PM x 24 | Take home the Samsung Galaxy A11 32GB and score a free bluetooth equipped Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in black. The package includes R125 airtime per month on uChoose Flexi 125. Vodacom are also throwing in 20GB once-off data.View Deal

