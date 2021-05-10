This top password manager deal even comes with free cloud storage

Using a single password across all of your accounts might be convenient, but in terms of security it's far from ideal.

Fortunately, password managers not only allow you to store all your passwords and make them available on any device, but also to generate unique, complex passwords for every account.

Keeper Security, a notable example, also comes with a host of added extras - such as dark web monitoring and breach detection - that provide an additional layer of protection.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, both the Keeper Unlimited and Family plans are now available at a 30% discount.

This limited-time offer lets you grab the Keeper Unlimited Plan (originally $34.99) for only $24.49/£20.99 per year and keeps you protected from cyber threats, such as brute force attacks.

Best password manager deal Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

The Keeper Family Plan, meanwhile, offers protection for up to five users and can be had for only $52.49/£50.39 per year (originally $74.99). This plan lets you take advantage of all the Keeper Unlimited features, plus 10GB of secure cloud storage.

Best password manager deal for families Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

Millions trust this password manager because of the high levels of security it offers, in addition to the convenience of being able to access sensitive files across all devices.

Keeper also provides a great place to store important personal information, such as a copy of your driver's license, Social Security number and passport.

This password manager is also generous with additional features, making the deal all the more enticing. The Emergency Access option, for example, lets users give up to five emergency contacts access to their private vault in the event of an emergency.