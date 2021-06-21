This top password manager now has a seriously tiny price tag

Losing access to an important account due to forgotting a password is extremely frustrating. It's impossible to juggle all your various passwords in your head, so instead you need a way to collect all your credentials together without compromising on security.

With a top password manager all you need to do is remember just one password and the rest is handled for you. With Keeper Security, for example, users are not just given a vault to store account credentials, but the autofill feature makes logging into services a breeze too.

For a limited time, Keeper Security has slashed 40% off the price of both its password manager plans: Unlimited and Family.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $20.98/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

Lost your password? These are the best password recovery solutions

Create strong passwords with the best password generators out there

Keep your identity safe with the best identity theft protection

Originally costing $34.99, you can now grab the Keeper Unlimited plan for only $20.98/roughly £17.98 per year. Likewise, the Keeper Family plan, which usually costs $74.99, is now more affordable than ever at only $44.98/£43.18 per year.

The Unlimited plan, for one user, lets you generate and store an unlimited number of passwords and access services in seconds. It also offers biometric login and multi-factor authentication for added security.

The Family plan offers all the benefits of the previous package, but with a private vault for storing the sensitive files of up to five users.

Why is this a great deal?

With Keeper Security, you get a highly secure and encrypted digital vault that allows you to access passwords and files from any device and operating system, whether it's macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS or Android.

What's more, there's no need to compromise on convenience, with face ID and fingerprint log-in, and syncing across an unlimited number of devices.

Beyond providing a safe place for passwords and other sensitive data, Keeper also offers several other cool features, such as data breach monitoring, secure file sharing and more.

All these factors combine to make this a deal that's not to be missed.