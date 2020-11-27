This rival to Photoshop Elements is now available at a shockingly low price for Black Friday

Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 is a favorite photo editor for professional photographers and budding editors alike.

It offers image editing and photo retouching tools that are perfect for any level of expertise - and now, it's cheaper than ever this Black Friday.

An exclusive TechRadar Pro Black Friday discount of 10% is now available for use on top of existing ones, bringing the price of the standard version to only $43.19.

PaintShop Pro 2021: $79.99 $43.19 at Corel

Use the code TECH10 at checkout to get this discount. Editing photos and videos to get stunning results often comes with a price. It’s common to expect a steep price because you often get what you pay for. This deal will add even more promise to your photo and video editing skills.

Keep your photo editing skills sharp as PaintShop Pro 2021 gives you five amazing tools worth $300 for free.

These include the Coloring Book Bundle, 2021 Calendar Template, ParticleShop for image enhancement, the ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle, and WinZip 24 for file management and protection.

Why is this a good deal?

PaintShop Pro 2021 lets you experience smarter photo editing tools powered by AI: AI Upsampling, AI Denoise, AI Artifact Removal, and AI Style Transfer, atop all other amazing features.

Corel’s PaintShop Pro helps you reach your potential by providing tools that let users edit photos like a pro and create movies in minutes. The creative tools give the user endless ways to be creative - from tons of filters and effects to color palettes and patterns. It’s known for the ease of use it offers users, catering to any skill level the user may have.