This new 5G rugged smartphone has an exciting feature no rival offers

What is it? The Blackview BL6000 Pro is one of the most exciting 5G smartphones from 2020.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? It is a rugged smartphone with a very affordable price tag, but the sort of hardware components you'd expect in a far more expensive smartphone (or indeed a mainstream laptop).

How much does it cost? It's available from Banggood for $399.99 (about £292/AU$518) until January 16 without any coupon codes. That's an extra $120 off the current sale price of $519.99. Overall, you get more than 23% off its suggested retail price, but let us know via Twitter if you've found a cheaper equivalent.

256GB 5G rugged smartphone Blackview BL6000 Pro rugged smartphone: $519.99 $399.99 at Banggood

Save $120, without any codes! The Blackview BL6000 Pro is a portable powerhouse with more onboard storage than most. Great for frontline workers and lovers of the great outdoors. Hurry - this offer ends on January 16.View Deal

What else should we know? The Blackview BL6000 Pro features the sort of hardware that we're accustomed to seeing in, ahem, mainstream Windows 10 laptops. It's got an eight-core 5G Mediatek Dimensity 800 system-on-chip, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a staggering 256GB onboard storage, a 6.3-inch 2300 x 1080px display, quad (48MP+16MP+13MP+0.3MP) camera sensors, a chunky 5.3Ah battery with Type-C connector, NFC, Android 10 and fast charging.

Any cons? There's no card slot, so you can't add a cheap 1TB microSD card. Likewise there's no wireless charging and one camera sensor is only VGA, which is quite a let down.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but a review is coming soon.

